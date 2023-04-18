Mississippi State added a kicker from the FCS ranks to their special teams unit Tuesday, picking up William & Mary's Ethan Chang through the transfer portal.

Chang, a native of Falls Church, Virginia, spent three seasons at William & Mary, starting each year. In a shortened three-game season during the Spring of 2021, Chang converted 2-3 field goal attempts and made all seven extra points. As a redshirt freshman in Fall 2021, he made 9-14 field goal attempts while hitting 26-28 of his extra points.

Chang drilled 17-23 field goal attempts as a sophomore this past season, including a career-long 57-yard field goal against Stony Brook on October 1st. He made 47-49 extra points and also made a 17-yard receiving touchdown on a fake field goal against Towson.

Chang served as the team's kickoff specialist, getting four touchbacks on nine attempts as a freshman, 18 touchbacks on 45 kickoffs as a redshirt freshman, and 33 touchbacks on 84 tries as a sophomore.

Chang joins former UCLA kicker Nick Barr-Mira as Mississippi State's kicker additions through the transfer portal. The Bulldogs also lost a piece of the kicker room to the transfer portal Tuesday morning in Hudson Hollenbeck.