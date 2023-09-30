Starkville - Mississippi State returns to action Saturday night in the Battle of Highway 82 against #12 Alabama.

The Bulldogs (2-2) have dropped their first two SEC games to LSU and South Carolina. The offense had an inspiring effort against the Gamecocks on the road as Will Rogers threw for a career-high 487 yards while Tulu Griffin set a Mississippi State record with 256 receiving yards, but defensive struggles continued in a 37-30 loss.

The Crimson Tide (3-1) enter the week having won two consecutive games against South Florida and Ole Miss after losing to #3 Texas. The quarterback controversy in Tuscaloosa has come to a close with the athletic Jalen Milroe taking the reigns behind center while the Crimson Tide defense has been stout allowing only 13.5 points per game.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CST and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite at BetMGM.





Pregame

- DL Kalvin Dinkins and S Ja'Kobi Albert are out for Mississippi State

- Mississippi State DE De'Monte Russell and DL Trevion Williams were not seen during the initial warmup period

- Mississippi State WR Jaden Walley, who missed the last two games, is going through warmups

- Mississippi State WR Justin Robinson was not seen during warmups

- LB Deontae Lawson is out for Alabama



