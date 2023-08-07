Going into the 2023 season, Mississippi State’s offensive line is one of the most experienced units in the SEC. The Bulldogs return four of their five starters from last year’s team, including Starkville’s own Kameron Jones, who’s prepping for his sixth season in the Maroon and White.

Jones has made 31 starts in his career, seeing action as a right tackle and left guard, but saw his 2023 season end with a foot injury in the Egg Bowl. After undergoing surgery ,the 6’5”, 315-pound Jones was knocked out of the ReliaQuest Bowl and spring camp, but he’s finally returning to form after a long eight months.

“It’s been a very long eight months, I ain’t gonna lie to you,” Jones said. “Happy to be back though.”

It's taken some time for Jones to get back up to speed after missing the spring. The first day was a rough one as he's still trying to get his legs back under him, but he started to feel more comfortable on day two and is confident he'll be back to his usual self soon.

“About that second day. I ain’t gonna lie to you that first day was pretty rough," Jones said. I’m kind of just getting my legs back up under me. It’s been eight months since I did any of that. I hate that I missed the spring but it is what it is. I feel like tomorrow I should be back full go.”

In most circumstances Jones would have been out of college eligibility, but the extra year given during the 2020 season allowed for Jones to return in 2023. The Covid year is a big boost for both Jones and Missisisppi State, as Jones gets to further his development while the Bulldogs back their experienced right tackle.

“Definitely felt like I had some unfinished business. I don't feel like I was very well-developed as far as my progression. I felt like I needed one more year and coming back, I wanted to have more fun.

The Bulldog offensive line has combined for 94 starts between the projected starting group, but they’ll be transitioning from an Air Raid offense under Mike Leach that passed over 70% of the time to a more balanced attack under former Appalachian State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. The new offense has been a learning process, but the camaraderie that group has from playing together is helping out immensely.

“All of the guys have adapted to the offense pretty good,” Jones said. “Since we all know each other it is real easy to pick up the keys on the other guys. We don't need many verbal cues but just see how a guy moves.”

While the Air Raid is what Jones and the offensive line has learned to know, attacking more in the run game instead of dropping back in pass protection is something that has Jones excited.

“I definitely like the ground and pound, I ain’t gonna lie to you. As far as us having to take 80 passing snaps a game, I ain’t mad at this offense at all,” Jones said. “We’re ready to smash something.”