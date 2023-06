Brookhaven (Miss.) ATH Xavier Gayten earned offers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss after some impressive showing during camps last week. It didn’t take long for Gayten to decide where he’d be continuing his football career, announcing his pledge to the Bulldogs just six days after earning his offer.

During Thursday’s Top Dawg camp, The 6’0”, 187-pound athlete impressed coaches with his speed and versatility. He ran a 4.41-second forty yard dash, and worked out at both safety and running back.