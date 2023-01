Former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson will take his talents to the PAC-12, committing to Washington on Tuesday.

In three seasons at Starkville, Johnson rushed for 1,198 yards and 11 touchdowns and also hauled in 149 catches for 864 yards out of the backfield.

This past season, Johnson rushed for 488 yards and three scores while hauling in 48 passes for 285 yards.

Along with Washington, Johnson also picked up offers from Auburn, Syracuse, and Louisville since entering the transfer portal.

