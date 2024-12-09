Bulldogs Get Late Add From Gracen Harris

Five days after National Signing Day, Mississippi State has one more for the 2025 recruiting class.

On Monday, the Bulldogs received scholarship paperwork from Ennis (TX) three-star wide receiver Gracen Harris. The move came one week after he decommited from Oklahoma, where he had been committed for seven months.

That commitment came when Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby was the Sooners' offensive coordinator.

Harris is a former Rivals100 who finished with 258 receptions, 4,242 receiving yards and 59 total touchdowns over his four-year high school career. His offer list also included Florida State, Baylor, Texas Tech, West Virginia and others.

