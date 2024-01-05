Linebacker was one of the biggest needs for Mississippi State in the transfer portal with All-SEC defenders Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson out of eligibility, and the Bulldogs began to replenish the second level of their defense on Friday.

Following an official visit to Mississippi State this week, South Carolina linebacker Stone Blanton announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Blanton entered the transfer portal on December 27, and made just one visit before making his decision despite numerous Power Five schools showing interest.

Blanton, a 6'2", 232-pound sophomore, started 13 games for the Gamecocks this season. He racked up 52 tackles with one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and three pass deflections while returning his first-career interception 88 yards for a touchdown against Jacksonville State.

Blanton saw action in 12 games as a true freshman in 2022, making seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, primarily playing on special teams.

A two-sport standout at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, the Jackson, Miss. native once was committed to Chris Lemonis and Mississippi State's baseball program. He earned offers from in-state programs Mississippi State and Ole Miss on the gridiron, but the three-star opted to commit to South Carolina instead.

Blanton will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Mississippi State. He is the first linebacker the Bulldogs have added through the transfer portal. They also signed EMCC linebacker Marcus Ross and Hinds C.C. linebacker Branden Jennings from the junior college ranks.