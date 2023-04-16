Mississippi State added a fourth piece to its 2024 recruiting class with the addition of Butler (Ala.) Patrician Academy tight end Jay Lindsey.

The 6'5", 235-pound tight end played on both sides of the ball for Patrician Academy in the fall, also serving as a defensive end, and was a key part in their 13-0 record and AISA AA State Championship.

During his recruitment, Lindsey picked up offers from Vanderbilt, UAB, Southern Miss, and Troy in addition to Mississippi State. He visited Starkville three weeks ago and also made trips to see Vanderbilt and Alabama.

Mississippi State did not sign a tight end in the 2023 recruiting class, and their only tight ends on the roster are a pair of graduate transfers in Ryland Goede and Geor'Quarius Spivey. They have tried a few others at the position this spring including linebacker Ty Cooper, defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton, offensive lineman Malik Ellis, and wide receiver Antonio Harmon.

Lindsey joins fellow Alabama products in Mobile (Ala.) Baker quarterback Josh Flowers and Headland (Ala.) linebacker Caleb Dozier, as well as Winona (Miss.) offensive lineman T.J. Lockhart.