Mobile (Ala.) Baker 2024 quarterback Josh Flowers has been strongly committed to Mississippi State since March, but the three-star re-opened his college recruitment on Tuesday.

Flowers' decommitment comes shortly after the news that newly hired Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby would be bringing in two 2024 quarterbacks for official visits this week. Oak Grove (Miss.) four-star and Texas A&M commit Anthony Maddox is slated to arrive in Starkville on Thursday, while St. Frances Academy (Md.) four-star Michael Van Buren, who recently decommitted from Oregon, is scheduled to visit over the weekend.

"First, I want to thank the coaches and staff for recruiting me. It was an honor to be the first commit of the 2024 class. Next, I want to thank the amazing State fans for making me feel at home. My ears are still ringing from the cowbells at the Egg Bowl," Flowers said on Twitter. "In the light of recent events and changes, I believe it is in my best interest to decommit from Mississippi State University. My recruitment is 100% open. God bless."

