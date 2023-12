Starkville - As the official signings continue to roll in for Mississippi State, Hooks (Tex.) 2024 defensive back Jatavious Johnson became the newest Bulldog commit.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety, was in Starkville for an official visit this weekend and received an offer from Mississippi State on Monday. He was previously committed to Colorado State.

Johnson was a two-way standout at Hooks High School this season as he helped the team to an 11-1 record. He made 43 receptions for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns while racking up 80 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.