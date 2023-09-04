Starkville - Mississippi State was without Zavion Thomas, the team's punter returner and projected starting Z-receiver, during the season opener with Southeastern Louisiana, but Zach Arnett says Thomas is expected to return this week.

Thomas was dynamic as a true freshman punt returner last season, ranking fifth in the nation with 13.5 yards per punt return. He had been developing well at wide receiver this offseason and was listed as a starter on the depth chart, but missed Saturday's game with an ankle injury.

"We anticipate him to be back," Arnett said. "Zavion probably could've even went last week, but if something unfortunate happens in the game then you lose him for one or two games afterwards, and so we wanted to see if we could weather the storm without him. But yeah, we expect him to be back.

Thomas caught four passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in MSU's spring game and is expected to bring plenty of speed to the offense this season. In his absence, Freddie Roberson and Jaden Walley saw the majority of snaps at Z-receiver and Walley also returned punts.

"We're really excited to have him back," quarterback Will Rogers said. "He's an explosive guy that can really run great routes and put a lot of stress on defenses. I'm definitely excited that he'll be back and I'm hoping he'll play some valuable minutes for us."