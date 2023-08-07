



Q: How do you think the guys have progressed in camp the last couple of days? The first day you said you were far from being able to play in a football game.

Arnett: I think you’re mistaken. I think I said that it’s hard to judge how far you are from playing in a football game when you haven’t put on shoulder pads. That’s a mischaracterization. It’s Day Four of camp, it’s hot out here. Guys are getting acclimated to the weather. You get to put on pads after two days. Full pads is the next progression. Takes a little time to get your body in condition, football shape is different than meeting a running test on report day. Every football player knows that. I appreciate the effort we’re giving. We’ve tried to be physical. By all means, we have a long way to go, a lot of ways to improve. But that’s every team in America after Day Four.

Q: I know it's still early but it seems like that competition at SAM linebacker between J.P. Purvis and John Lewis has continued.

Arnett: Yeah, those guys come out to work, they’ve done a nice job. Replacing Tyrus Wheat and all the different hats he wore on our defense is going to be a challenge. We’re throwing everything at them. They’re not just battling each other for that job, they’re battling the defensive ends. Are we better off in a odd defense or an even defense? You have to get your best 11 players on the field. If we have four d-linemen who give us more than a SAM linebacker, that’s on the table too.

Q: What do you think of the secondary so far and what are you expecting to see from them?

Arnett: First couple of days you don’t have a pass rush because you can’t hit, so I was pretty nervous. We’ve got to replace a lot of snaps back there between Emmanuel Forbes, and all the amazing things he did, but Collin Duncan and Jalen Green at the safety position, Jackie Matthews, we lost all three safeties who played the majority of the reps. We’ve got Shawn Preston coming back and he’s played a bunch of reps too. It’s good to have a veteran presence there. We are inexperienced in the back end and that’s extremely concerning as a coach. You don’t sleep very well at night if you’re the head coach because the fastest way to lose a game is a big play, explosive plays through the air. We’re having to develop some experience in a hurry because teams are better at throwing and catching the ball than ever before in the history of football, it’s air it out and spread it all over the field. We have a young secondary who is going to get challenged early and often.

Q: What kind of advice do you give to guys like that?

Arnett: I’d take your pass rush out to dinner every night and make sure they’re ready to go because that’s your best friend as a secondary guy is a good pass rush.

Q: What are you looking for in the wide receiver competition?

Arnett: Our offensive coaches have done a good job of knowing everyone’s strength so you can individualize certain schemes or plays for them. Some guys are better at the point of attack and create movement in the run game, some are better at backside cutoff. Some give you more in certain areas of the pass game than others. Obviously, if you have a well-rounded guy, and we’ve got a couple of well-rounded guys, but everyone has their strengths and weaknesses. We’re figuring out that, but I will repeat what I said about the Sam linebackers, all those tight ends are under the same challenge. They’re competing with either the fourth receiver or maybe a second running back. If you’re best with four wides and 10 personnel, you’re going to do that. If you’re best in 20 personnel with a second running back, you can run the same run schemes with another running back, and get to the same pass concepts. That’s the challenge in front of all us coaches, you’re four days in, you can’t make final decisions on who your best 11 are, but every day, you get a little more info, more film to make that evaluation. We’re trying to figure who the best personnel to have on the field and give us the best chance to win.

Q: Freddie Roberson got here last month and has obviously played a lot of college snaps. How is he adapting so far?

Arnett: He’s doing good. I think he got his toe stepped on yesterday that most guys would have taken today off, but he ran out there and said ‘no, I’m going,’ so you certainly appreciate that. You like tough guys in the receiver room, I think our wide receiver group has done a good job in general, running routes hard, getting out of their breaks, and trying to be a factor in the run game.

Q: What's it like having Jaden Walley back?

Arnett: Every rep I’ve seen, he’s given everything he’s got on that particular play, which it's easy for some guys to start to sacrifice at this point in camp. It’s hot, it’s humid, you’re tired, your body is sore. It’s easy to give 85 percent, but he always seems to give 100 percent. He’s played a lot of football and he’ll be a factor in what we do offensively.

Q: When did a four-man defensive front become a topic of conversation?

Arnett: I’ve talked about every year I’ve been here, if it’s the best option, we’ll do it. We’ve happened to have Tyrus Wheat the last couple of years. It’s played to our strengths to have three linebackers on the field. I didn't get the chance to be here in 2018, but I would have been a four-down guy that year if I had those d-linemen.

Q: What's your thoughts on the younger guys at linebacker behind Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson?

Arnett: I think they have a great opportunity to look at the guys who are older then them who are playing the majority of snaps and see what it takes physically, mentally to get yourself prepared to play at this level and in this league. Physically what you have to do - you have to be big enough, strong enough, fast enough. And then if you’re a linebacker, you’re involved in the front, in the coverage, all the different blitz packages. That takes a lot of preparation, a lot of stuff outside the practice field. Right now, those guys have the opportunity to learn from two vets who can mentor them and show them what needs to be done. It’s just whether they choose to take that opportunity or not.

Q: Has your process of watching film changed from your time as a defensive coordinator?

Arnett: Well, I’m involved in the defensive talks some. Some the stuff is schematic. We look and the offense ran this play and it torched us so we've got to find a way to account for that. That's just normal everyday X's and O's. Now, I have to evaluate at how we look as a team, are we getting enough reps? Did we push them too far? Our quality of work has dropped off a little bit? You have to make those decisions too, s0I’m doing more of that than I did the last couple of year. It’s exciting, it’s fun to do.

Q: How do you guys get veterans the snaps but also break in the new guys?

Arnett: The meat and potatoes of practice are your two deep and those top level three guys that you know will be part of the rotation. Some days we cut the vets out a little early and keep the younger guys for development. Obviously, you can structure walk-throughs where you have more time with the young guys so we kind of do that.

Q: How is Geor'Quarius Spivey fitting in with the offense?

Arnett: Spivey’s done good, he's one of the guys. He’s big enough and strong enough to do some things for you blocking wise. He has enough athleticism to run some routes, and really good blocking on the perimeter on screens. You throw a screen to Tulu Griffin and you’ve got Spivey covering up a DB. That’s pretty good, a guy who is 6'5" covering up a nickel or safety who is 5'11" to 6'1". You have a size advantage blocking.

Q: Spivey has played in some big games like the National Title game. Could that pay dividends?

Arnett: I think age and experience always pay dividends. You do not want to be running out there with a whole bunch of true and redshirt freshmen playing a whole bunch of snaps for you. That’s a recipe for disaster. I can't speak to college basketball, that's probably a different formula there. I know the Fab 5 but I've never heard about the Fab 11 in college football. You want age and experience, guys who have been through it. Physical maturity matters. The closer you get to the line of scrimmage, you need more physical, age, experience, all of that matters. Emmanuel Forbes comes out and plays as a true freshman. It’s physical out there, but not nearly as physical as lining up as a freshman d-lineman when you’ve got 650 pounds double-teaming you. That's a long witted answer but I'd prefer to be older and more experienced.

Q: How has Isaac Smith transitioned from being injured the spring to getting on the field in training camp?

Arnett: He’s done a very good job of approaching it. The guy is a worker. I anticipate he will have to play snaps for us, either on special teams on defense, it’s why we recruited him. Isaac was Mr. Football in his classification, now, he’s being exposed to another level of speed of the game, and different ways they attack you as a DB. That's a learning process. Best thing for you as a player because as you increase competition, it forces you to adapt and improve. It’s great for his development. I worry the route being run by that future first-round draft pick and a lot of times the best teacher in life is failure, certainly as a DB. That's part of it too now, there’s going to be some growing pains with these young guys.