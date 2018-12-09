Trenton Yowe committed to Mississippi State late in July, just before he began his junior season at Calera (Ala.).

After being committed to the Bulldogs for over four months, the 6-foot-2, 170 pound athlete is back on the market.

He announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Mississippi State.

He visited Alabama, Florida (offer), Georgia and Tennessee during the 2018 season. Clemson has been showing interest and he plans to visit the Tigers in the near future. Auburn and South Carolina among others are schools he is taking a visit to.