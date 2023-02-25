Starkville - 14,320 fans packed The Dude Saturday night to see Mississippi State even up the series with Arizona State.

The Bulldog pitching was night and day compared to yesterday, and sophomore lefty Graham Yntema gave Mississippi State the competitive start they needed. The Lawson State C.C. transfer gave the Bulldogs five quality innings and allowed only one run across the board with three hits, six strikeouts and no walks.

"I thought he was great," Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. "It’s not overpowering stuff. Our kids hate hitting off him. He keeps you off-balance and holds the running game."

Yntema didn't start out too hot hitting the first batter he faced, but after Colton Ledbetter robbed a Wyatt Crenshaw home run in centerfield he began to settle in. ASU freshman Luke Hill drove in a run on a ground ball through the hole between 3rd and short in the 2nd, but Yntema would retire eight straight Sun Devil batters between the 3rd and 5th innings.

The Bulldogs' top two hitters Amani Larry and Colton Ledbetter proved to be the spark for the Mississippi State offense today. The duo each had two hits, and Ledbetter drove in Larry twice after Larry reached 2nd on a wild pitch in the 3rd and on a throw to 3rd base in the 4th.

Lane Forsythe knocked in two runs on a bases-loaded single during the 4th inning, and Larry followed with an RBI single. Arizona State starter Khristian Curtis, a transfer from Texas A&M, only managed to go 3.2 innings and allowed five walks and four hits.

Newcomers continued to impress on the mound as freshman Evan Siary of Starkville Academy ate up 3.1 innings in relief for the Bulldogs. The righty fanned three Sun Devils and allowed only two hits and no runs while walking two.

"He’s just mixing and pitching. It’s what we haven’t done as a whole this year," Lemonis said. "He’s done a great job of it…he’s not pitching like a freshman. He’s running out there with some composure. He’s gonna get a lot more opportunities."

He got into a bit of a jam in the ninth inning with a single and a walk, but Ball State transfer Nate Dohm shut the door on a Bulldog win. Dohm pounded a 99 MPH fastball for a strikeout and finished the game with a popup to the shortstop. The Zionsville, Indiana native has yet to allow a run in five innings out of the bullpen this season and looks to be an important piece moving forward.

Memphis transfer Landon Gartman will take the mound for the Bulldogs in the rubber match tomorrow while Arizona State will trot out former Florida lefty Timmy Manning.

"He’s gonna show you a little what Evan and Graham showed today," Lemonis said. "He’ll give us a chance to go out there and compete, give us a chance to win in the middle. And that’s where the game is gonna come to tomorrow, the middle of the game. I feel good about our club there."