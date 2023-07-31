STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Will Rogers has been named to the watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Rogers enters his senior season having thrown for 10,689 career yards, the eighth most in SEC history, and just 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC's all-time leading passer. The senior from Brandon, Miss., has rewritten the Mississippi State record book in his time wearing Maroon and White. He owns 29 different program records, highlighted by 82 career touchdown passes, ranking eighth in SEC history. Rogers is the MSU record holder for the most 300-yard passing games (18) and 200-yard passing games (26). Rogers is the only quarterback in SEC history with over 1,000 career completions while also being on pace to become just the third SEC quarterback with 100 career touchdown passes.

The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast. The complete list consists of 85 players, with 16 schools having two players represented.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937. It is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official. Mississippi State will kickoff the 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, when the Bulldogs host Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m. (CT). Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or visiting hailstate.com/tickets.

2023 Maxwell Award Watch List

Alex Adams, Akron (WR)

Jase McClellan, Alabama (RB)

Nate Noel, Appalachian State (RB)

Jayden de Laura, Arizona (QB)

Jacob Cowing, Arizona (WR

)KJ Jefferson, Arkansas (QB)

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas (RB)

Marquez Cooper, Ball State (RB)

Richard Reese, Baylor (RB)

Taylen Green, Boise State (QB)

George Holani, Boise State (RB)

Kedon Slovis, BYU (QB)

Aidan Robbins, BYU (RB)

Jaydn Ott, Cal (RB)

Will Shipley, Clemson (RB)

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (QB)

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (QB)

Tory Horton, Colorado State (WR)

Riley Leonard, Duke (QB)

Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan (RB)

Ricky Pearsall, Florida (WR)

Larry McCammon, Florida Atlantic (RB)

Jordan Travis, Florida State (QB)

Trey Benson, Florida State (RB)

Brock Bowers, Georgia (TE)

Jalen White, Georgia Southern (RB)

Darren Grainger, Georgia State (QB)

Matthew Golden, Houston (WR)

Isaiah Williams, Illinois (WR)

Cade McNamara, Iowa (QB)

Devin Neal, Kansas (RB)

Jalon Daniels, Kansas (QB)

Will Howard, Kansas State (QB)

Devin Leary, Kentucky (QB)

Jack Plummer, Louisville (QB)

Jayden Daniels, LSU (QB)

Malik Nabers, LSU (WR)

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (QB)

Seth Henigan, Memphis (QB)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (QB)

Blake Corum, Michigan (RB)

Will Rogers, Mississippi State (QB)

Diego Pavia, New Mexico State (QB)

Drake Maye, North Carolina (QB)

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (QB)

Kurtis Rourke, Ohio (QB)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (WR)

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (WR)

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (QB)

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (RB)

Bo Nix, Oregon (QB)

Damien Martinez, Oregon State (RB)

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (RB)

Phil Jurkovec, Pitt (QB)

Hudson Card, Purdue (QB)

Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State (QB)

Carter Bradley, South Alabama (QB)

La'Damian Webb, South Alabama (RB)

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (QB)

Antwane Wells, South Carolina (WR)

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (RB)

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse (QB)

Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse (TE)

Chandler Morris, TCU (QB)

E.J. Warner, Temple (QB)

Joe Milton, Tennessee (QB)

Quinn Ewers, Texas (QB)

Xavier Worthy, Texas (WR)

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech (QB)

Dequan Finn, Toledo (QB)

Michael Pratt, Tulane (QB)

Jermaine Brown, UAB (RB)

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF (QB)

Caleb Williams, USC (QB)

Cameron Rising, Utah (QB)

Frank Harris, UTSA (QB)

Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt (WR)

Donavon Greene, Wake Forest (WR)

Rome Odunze, Washington (WR)

Michael Penix Jr., Washington (QB)

Cameron Ward, Washington State (QB)

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky (QB)

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky (WR)

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin (QB)

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (RB)