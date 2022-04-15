Will McNair Jr. Following Jans to Mississippi State

Newly hired Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Jans continues to add through the transfer portal, bringing in one of his former players in New Mexico State Center, Will McNair Jr.

McNair entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, and took no time to make the decision to rejoin his old coach.

A native of North Philadelphia, McNair prepped at Martin Luther King high school and spent the past three seasons with New Mexico State. As a redshirt-sophomore, the 6-foot-10 center started 28 games and averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.9 rebounds. He will have two years of eligibility at Mississippi State.

With Javian Davis entering the transfer portal, the Bulldogs will needed depth behind Tolu Smith at the center position, and McNair's rebounding ability should be an excellent asset to have fill that role.

McNair is the 2nd transfer for Mississippi State this off-season, joining former Oregon State point guard Dashawn Davis. The Bulldogs also will bring in signees Clinton (MS) forward Kimani Hamilton and Sipsey Valley (AL) guard MJ Russell.