Columbia, SC - Mississippi State's first road trip of the season was one with many highs and lows.

The Bulldog dropped their second consecutive game in a 37-30 loss. The offense, particularly the passing game, showed great improvement as Will Rogers threw for a career-high 487 yards, but continued struggles by the offensive line and defense led to a disappointing loss.





Nowhere to Run

For the first time this season, we saw an explosive offense from Mississippi State. Tulu Griffin set the Mississippi State record with 256 receiving yards, and five of his seven receptions when for over 30 yards with two going for 60+.

The downside was that the Bulldogs struggled to run the football. Woody Marks had led the SEC in rushing through the first three weeks of the season, but only managed 27 yards on his 12 carries. In the second quarter, Marks rushed to the outside for a 7-yard touchdown, but it would be called back for a holding on tight end Ryland Goede, and an interception by Rogers on the next play saw the drive end with zero points.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mississippi State had their worst run blocking performance of the season with a 46.0 grade. All six of the offensive linemen featured in the game had run blocking grades of 61.0 or lower, and offensive guards Steven Losoya and Nick Jones struggled in particular, with grades of 49.8 and 53.3.

The tight ends also didn't help much in the running game. In addition to his penalty, Goede had a run blocking grade of 40.2 and Antonio Harmon had a 57.6 run blocking grade.





Bashed in Trenches

Entering Saturday's game South Carolina was averaging only 53.0 rushing yards per game, but the Gamecocks played some smash mouth football to accumulate 144 rushing yards.

Mario Anderson was a tough runner up the middle and picked up 88 yards, and the Bulldogs struggles of containing mobile quarterbacks also continued. Spencer Rattler was sacked four times but he still exploded for 43 yards on the ground, and that number jumps to 72 when you take out sack yardage and victory formation kneel downs.

It's important to note that Mississippi State had little depth on the defensive line on Saturday. Trevion Williams and Kalvin Dinkins both did not make the trip due to injuries, and De'Monte Russell went down with an injury in the first quarter. Still, the struggles against the run are surprising for a Bulldog defense that had been stout under Zach Arnett over the past three seasons.





Cornerback still a Question Mark

Mississippi State allowed some big time passing performances to Arizona's Jayden de Laura and LSU's Jayden Daniels over the past two weeks, and that continued against Rattler in Week 4.

The South Carolina quarterback completed 18/20 passes for 288 yards, and didn't throw an incompletion until the third quarter. 151 of his yards came on two plays, a 76-yard touchdown to Xavier Legette on their first drive, and a 75-yard touchdown to Legette on the first play of the second half.

Since Emmanuel Forbes declared for the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs have struggled to find a #1 cornerback between Decamerion Richardson and DeCarlos Nicholson, who have both been formidable #2s.

Richardson matched up with LSU's top receivers last week and allowed 121 yards through the air when targeted. Nicholson had a shutdown performance against the Tigers which saw him move to the #1 spot this week, and he struggled to contain Legette, allowing 172 yards when targeted.