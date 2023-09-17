Mississippi State's offense was outmatched at the line of scrimmage, and was outgained by LSU 530-201. The Bulldog defense struggled to create any pressure, leading to prolific passing day for the Tigers.

The Bulldogs were dominated by LSU on their home field in a 41-14 loss, and the Tigers dominated the Bulldogs in almost every aspect of the game.

Starkville - Mississippi State's open to SEC play was one that many would like to forget.

Poor Pass Protection

It's hard to to run a successful offense with weak offensive line play, and that's what occurred for Mississippi State on Saturday.

LSU sacked Will Rogers four times and pressured him on 28% of his drop backs according to PFF. Mississippi State, for the most part, had solid performances from center Cole Smith and tackles Dolla Bill Johnson and Kameron Jones, but the Bulldog guards really struggled against fierce interior defensive linemen Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo.

Right guard Steven Losoya had a 51.8 pass blocking grade according to PFF and left guard Nick Jones had an abysmal 32.3 pass blocking grade. The collapsed pockets contributed to an inefficient passing performance for Rogers, who completed 11/28 passes for 103 yards, including going just 5/14 for 33 yards in the first half.





Rogers Struggles

The offensive line shouldn't get all of the blame for the putrid passing performance, as Rogers also looked off base.

Rogers' 39.3% completion rate on Saturday was by far the lowest mark of his career. It was the first time he had completed under 50% of his passes in a game and only the 6th time he’s completed under 60% in 38 career games. His 103 passing yards were also by far the lowest mark since his freshman season where he passed for 148 yards against Tulsa. He had surpassed 200 yards every game as a sophomore and junior.

The senior quarterback missed numerous throws to open receivers throughout Saturday's game, and often times held on to the ball to long hoping for something to develop. Some quirks were to be expected for a quarterback who had run nothing but the Air Raid since his high school days, but an ultra-experienced passer having such an ugly performance might be more than just a bad day.





Lack of Pass Rush

Often times poor pass rush can lead to bad coverage and that's what we saw on Saturday.

The Mississippi State defensive line was reliable against the run, holding LSU running backs to 4.1 yards per carry, but they struggled to generate any pass rush against Jayden Daniels. In their first two games, the Bulldogs generated pressure on over 28% of their opponents passing plays, but they only pressured LSU 18% of the time on Saturday.

The clean pockets for Daniels led to a career-best performance for the senior. He completed 30/34 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns, and he picked up 65 yards with his legs when Mississippi State was able to pressure him.





Dreadful Coverage

The lack of pass rush made things more difficult for the Mississippi State secondary, and Daniels picked on two players in particular as he hit star wide receiver Malik Nabers 13 times for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunter Washington was lined up against Nabers out of the slot on both of his two scores, getting beat over the top both times. Washington allowed a reception all four times he was targeted, and gave up 77 yards before being replaced by Corey Ellington in the second half.

Senior Decamerion Richardson also had a tough time in coverage on Saturday, allowing a reception all five times he was targeted for 121 yards and was beat downfield by Nabers multiple times.

The dominant performance by Nabers is a knife to the chest for Mississippi State, as Nabers was a guy who committed to the Bulldogs in the 2021 recruiting class before flipping to the Tigers on signing day.

The bright spot of the MSU secondary is the performance DeCarlos Nicholson had. Nicholson had been battling Esaias Furdge for the second cornerback spot and seemed to take the reigns Saturday playing 76 snaps. He was a key part in the game plan against Brian Thomas Jr., who was LSU's leading receiver going into the week. Thomas ended with 7 catches for 60 yards, but only 11 yards came against Nicholson.



