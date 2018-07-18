" Mississippi State is recruiting me pretty hard, Tennessee (no offer) has a little, but I am just waiting to see what happens. I want to see who really recruits me."

"I am just waiting to see now and I would say I am wide open," said Edwards. "My first visit to Texas A&M was nice and I did like it a lot, but I do not have a favorite.

He is back on the market now, so what is the latest?

Many would think the in-state schools to fight for Edwards, the No. 10-ranked prospect in Mississippi. He is not hearing much from Ole Miss at this time, but the Bulldogs have his attention.

"I was over at Mississippi State for a 7v7 earlier this summer and I like the new coaching staff. I have been there a lot. It is so close to home, so it is easy to get to.

"The new staff is great. I really love those guys, so I am really looking at them."

The school that has been trending a little is Texas A&M. Harris was in College Station when he was an LSU commitment and he liked what he saw.

"I could see myself there at A&M for sure," said Harris. "I really like coach Fisher, coach Peveto and how the coaches coach there. I would say my best relationship is with coach Peveto.

"Texas A&M has a lot to offer and I know I will be back over there."

Harris is in no rush to make another decision. With is being a dead period, his recruitment has slowed down some, so he plans to wait and see what transpires in September.

"It has been a little dry for me lately with recruiting. Not too many schools have been on me, so I am just going to see what happens with the recruiting process when things pick up again.

"I am going to look at everyone that is looking at me. LSU is out, but everyone else is a school I am interested in."