What MSU is getting in 2023 OL Joe Crocker

Earlier today Joe Crocker declared his commitment to Mississippi State over Michigan State and Wisconsin. With Crocker now added as a member to their 2023 class, we take a look at what he's bringing to the table.

Joe Crocker has made a name for himself over the course of his career at Franklin Road Academy, and rightfully so, as he is ranked as the 8th best player in TN, and the 40th best OL prospect in the nation.





Standing at 6'7 310, Crocker has a massive size advantage on his side, and he uses every bit of it when he's on the field. Crocker has a tremendous amount of power and speed at his size as well, and that comes to great use when his team is running the ball. On tape, you can watch him fly into the second level while flattening out defenders in the process.





When it comes to his pass protection-which obviously is needed in the Air Raid-Crocker has a ton of talents, and rarely allows any pressure- he is a consistent anchor on the offensive line and makes it known. With his quick feet and flexibility, Crocker is able to keep up with defensive linemen and uses his strength to keep them away from his quarterback.





Overall, this is a huge get for Mississippi State's OL room, at a position of need, the Bulldogs were able to add a big-time player in Joe Crocker and were able to beat out two great programs in Michigan State and Wisconsin.





With his commitment to Mississippi State, Joe Crocker now joins Malik Ellis as the two OL commitments in the Bulldogs' 2023 class- so far the staff is doing a great job solidifying the trenches this year by adding those two talented four-stars.