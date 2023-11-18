Starkville - Mississippi State graduate linebackers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson are no strangers to stuffing the stat sheet, and the SEC's two-leading tacklers added onto their impressive numbers Saturday during Saturday's 41-20 over Southern Miss.

Both linebackers set career highs in tackles and surpassed 110 on the season. Watson racked up an astounding 21 tackles on the day with 1.5 tackles for loss while Johnson made 18 tackles and two tackles for loss. It was exactly what interim head coach Greg Knox was looking for, as the Bulldogs held running back Frank Gore Jr. to 66 yards on 22 carries in a game where they wanted to dominate the trenches.

"We’re gonna stop the run. That’s one thing we said. This game was going to be won in the trenches," Knox said. "Frank Gore Jr. is a good player. I thought our defense played lights out today."

It wasn't just the tackles that made Watson and Johnson's performances so special, the duo also created a pair of turnovers.

Watson stripped USM freshman quarterback Ethan Crawford to set up a Kyle Ferrie field goal in the second quarter, giving him his SEC-leading 10th sack of the season. In the fourth quarter, Johnson picked off a Billy Wiles pass and and as he was going down he flipped it to Marcus Banks who returned it home for six, sealing the victory for the Bulldogs.

"I had the intended receiver on my back and I'm trying to get him off. I go through my mind and I'm like, 'I've been hawked down too many times this year,' and I locked eyes with him, he made a guy miss and scored," Johnson said. "In hindsight, that's a dumb play. For a 10-year vet on the team, it seems like, you got to do better than that."

Mississippi State's defense as a whole kept the Southern Miss offense quiet. Crawford and Wiles combined to complete 10/21 passes for 141 yards, 88 of which came on two plays.

Jakarius Caston torched the Bulldogs over the top on USM's opening drive to set up a Gore Jr. touchdown, and he evaded some tacklers in the fourth quarter on his way to a 44-yard touchdown on 4th down. Caston also returned a kickoff for a touchdown to get the Golden Eagles within one score with less than eight minutes to play.

Offensively, Will Rogers returned after suffering an injury against Western Michigan last month. He showed some rust early while his receivers didn't help him with some drops, and he up completing 12/27 passes for 144 yards with touchdown passes to Tulu Griffin and Woody Marks.

The ground game was what kept the Bulldog offense afloat, as they carried the ball 45 times for 238 yards. Jeffery Pittman led the way with 98 yards highlighted by a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, while Seth Davis picked up 49 yards on 11 carries.

"They knew going into this game we were going to run that ball. I told them, ‘hey, I’m the head coach, I’ll make sure we run the ball," Knox said. "They loved that. I had a mark of 40 (runs). It was a good day running the ball for us."

Mississippi State has a short week ahead before the regular season finale Thursday night against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs will be fighting for bowl eligibility in the Egg Bowl, while the Rebels will be looking to take back the Golden Egg.

"It’s been a big motivation. I wish you could have heard Will Rogers in that locker room," Knox said. "We’ve got a game Thursday night and that game is very important, it’s special."