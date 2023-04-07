Tuscaloosa, AL - Mississippi State pitchers walked 12 Alabama hitters and hit another in 6.1 innings as the Crimson Tide handed the Bulldogs their third 7-inning run rule of SEC play to even up the series.

Five of those walks came from Mississippi State freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje and the both-handed pitcher through strictly right-handed for the second start in a row. Cijntje walked two in the first inning and escaped with no damage, but got into trouble in the 2nd with three more. A bases-loaded single by Alabama 1st baseman Drew Williamson and a home run from 2nd baseman Ed Johnson quickly put the Crimson Tide up 5-0 as Cijntje was unable to get escape his second jam.

"We weren’t good on the rubber all day. We would not throw strikes. You look up and they have three hits in the sixth inning they’ve got 5 runs, 7 runs, and you’re shaking your head." Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. "We need to figure it out. These aren’t wild kids. They’ve thrown strikes their whole life. They have to be focused and at the moment out there."

The walks didn't end when Cijntje was pulled after the 2nd inning. Fellow freshman Bradley Loftin walked four and hit another in 2.1 innings, and a 2-run blast from Alabama catcher Dominic Tamez put the game out of reach in the 5th. Freshman left-hander Brock Tapper only walked one hitter in 1.2 innings, but he allowed one of the base runners he inherited from a Loftin walk on another Williamson single.

Tamez went deep for a 2nd time in the 6th with a man on base against Tapper, which put Alabama ahead 10-1, and after another Bulldog freshman Logan Forsythe walked the first two hitters of the seventh, Alabama 3rd baseman Will Portera clinched the run-rule victory with a one-out single.

The Bulldog offense also had a rough day as they manufactured only three hits against Crimson Tide righty Will Holman in 5.1 innings, while relievers Riley Quick and Alton Davis II held them hitless over the final inning and a third. Holman held the Diamond Dogs scoreless for the first four innings and gave up the only run on an RBI groundout by Amani Larry in the 5th.

"Their guy threw well. Our offense has been playing well lately and he shut us down, Lemonis said. "He was mixing it really well. He had a really good fastball and he threw strikes. When you throw all your pitches for strikes you're gonna succeed," Bulldog right fielder Kellum Clark added.

Mississippi State will have senior Landon Gartman on the mound for the rubber match at 5 p.m. tomorrow, while Alabama is set to throw left-hander Grayson Hitt.