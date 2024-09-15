Advertisement

Sep 15, 2024
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Toledo
Default Avatar
BulldogBlitz.com
Staff
Embed content not available

In just his third game as Mississippi State head coach, coach Jeff Lebby has been faced front and center with the challenge he has. The Bulldogs were manhandled in a number of ways Saturday night, by visiting Toledo, 41-17.

Afterward, Lebby addressed the shortcomings with members of the media.

