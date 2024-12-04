VIDEO: Jeff Lebby on Signing Day

As Mississippi State attempts to climb out of the 2-10 rut it finished in for the 2024 season, the early national signing day was the first opportunity. It proved to be a bit of a mixed bag.

The Bulldogs added three signees for 2025 in three-star cornerback Kyle Johnson, a flip from Houston and junior college offensive linemen Jakheem Shumpert and Matthew LeFeau. They even added a piece for 2026 in athlete Jaiden Taylor, after his brother, prized four-star quarterback Kamario Taylor, signed with Mississippi State and spurned advances from Georgia and others.

Still, there were some sizeable losses. Chief among them, in-state four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart flipped to Ole Miss, four-star defensive lineman Zavion Hardy flipped to South Carolina and three-star offensive lineman Josiah Clemons flipped to Memphis.

In the midst of these moves, coach Jeff Lebby addressed reporters early Wednesday afternoon to talk about the Bulldogs' fortunes on signing day.