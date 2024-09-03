It was a decisive, 56-7 win Saturday over Eastern Kentucky to kick off the 2024 season for Mississippi State. But now, the Bulldogs are preparing for their first real test.

On Saturday, Mississippi State will travel to Arizona State for a 9:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN. The Sun Devils took care of Wyoming last week 48-7, as they rolled up 499 yards of total offense and allowed just 118.

Ahead of that contest, wide receiver Kevin Coleman, linebacker Nic Mitchell and tight end Justin Ball talked with members of the media on Tuesday: