"I grew up going to Starkville. It just really helped me on my decision. There's a lot of people I know in Starkville and it's not too far from home either, that's just the way I like it," Carter said.

Carter grew up going to Starkville and earned an offer from Mississippi State after impressing defensive line coach David Turner at Top Dawg camp earlier this month. He committed to the Bulldogs over offers from South Alabama, Southern Miss, and Middle Tennessee State.

Mississippi State has been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail this June and they picked up their tenth commitment of the month on Monday with the addition of Vicksburg (Miss.) 2024 three-star defensive end Tyler Carter .

The biggest selling point to Carter was coach Turner’s track record putting defensive lineman like Jeffery Simmons, Fletcher Cox, and Chris Jones in the NFL, but he's also putting a major emphasis on his education and plans to major in engineering at Mississippi State.

"Coach Turner, he has a good history of d-lineman, putting a lot of d-lineman in the league," Carter said. "And I want to be an engineer, so if you want to be an engineer you want to go to Mississippi State."

The 6'6", 240-pound defensive end immediately had a good connection with Turner when he had the opportunity to be coached by him at camp, and it was the type of coaching that he was looking for.

"He gave me a lot of pointers, and he was really on me. I like tough coaching, because tough coaching means you want to see the player succeed, Carter said. "I think he likes that I'm raw and fresh, like he can develop me. I feel like I can be a hybrid d-end. I can play tackle, d-end, outside linebacker. I can drop to the middle of the field. I'm just a hybrid defensive end.

As a junior at Vicksburg High School, Carter played on the defensive line with 2023 Mississippi State signee Caleb Bryant and that connection played a big part in getting him in the boat.

"One of my teammates from last year Caleb Bryant is there," Carter said. "I've talked to Caleb, and he really had an impact on my commitment too.

Bryant is the 15th commitment in Mississippi State's 2024 class, bringing their class to the #18 ranked class nationally and #6 in the SEC. He joins Holmes County (Miss.) four-star Terrance Hibbler on the defensive line.