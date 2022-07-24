VCU Southpaw Tyler Davis transferring to Mississippi State

With the MLB Draft behind them, Mississippi State's attention now goes back to the transfer portal, and Chris Lemonis added another piece today in VCU hurler Tyler Davis.

The Southpaw saw action as a reliever during his freshman season in 2021 making 21 appearances and earning a 9-2 record and five saves. In 53.2 innings, Davis struck out 53 hitters and walked 27 while pitching for a 4.86 ERA. He was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team and led the Rams to an A-10 Championship where he struck ten hitters in 6.1 innings, earning VCU an appearance in the Starkville Regional.

The Newport News, VA, native transitioned to a starting role as a sophomore and proved to be more effective as he improved his ERA to 3.60. The 6'2" lefty fanned 63 hitters while walking 21 in 60 innings of work, and held his opponents to a .210 batting average. Davis helped lead VCU to the Chapel Hill Regional in 2022 and earned the win when VCU defeated Georgia 8-1 as he pitched 3.2 scoreless innings with only two hits.

Left-handed pitching proved to be a weakness for the Bulldogs in 2022, with Pico Kohn as the only consistent option, and they've made that a key focus in this year's recruiting class. DeSoto Central lefty Bradley Loftin and ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje of Champagnat Catholic in Miami were both considered major draft risks, but have both decided to play college baseball. Davis will join three more incoming lefties as the Bulldogs will also welcome in Vancleave's Max Miller, DeSoto Central's Brock Tapper, and Lawson State C.C.'s Graham Yntema. Sophomore Cole Cheatham is also expected to take on a larger role next spring.

Davis is the sixth incoming transfer for the Bulldogs and the fourth pitcher, following Memphis RHP Landon Gartman, Ball State RHP Nate Dohm, Texas RHP Aaron Nixon, Samford outfielder Colton Ledbetter, New Orleans 2nd baseman Amani Larry, and Duke infielder Wil Hoyle. State also received a commitment from Mercer centerfielder Bill Knight, but he signed with the Seattle Mariners after being selected in the 10th round.



