Mississippi State (6-2) vs. Tulane (6-1)

When: Saturday December 9th at 10:30 a.m. CST

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: MSU Radio Network





Odds: Mississippi State -7.5, O/U 150.5 (BetMGM)





Player Availability

Mississippi State:

C Tolu Smith - out

Tulane:

F Kevin Cross - questionable





Notable Games

Mississippi State:

Defeated Arizona State 71-56

Defeated Washington State 76-64

Defeated Northwestern 66-57

Defeated Nicholls State 74-61

Lost to Georgia Tech 67-59

Lost to Southern 60-59

Tulane:

Defeated Nicholls State 91-81

Lost to Bradley 80-77

Defeated California 84-81





Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 170-59 career, 27-15 at Mississippi State

Tulane:

Ron Hunter: 454-332 career, 62-58 at Tulane



