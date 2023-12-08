TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Tulane
Mississippi State (6-2) vs. Tulane (6-1)
When: Saturday December 9th at 10:30 a.m. CST
Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Odds: Mississippi State -7.5, O/U 150.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
C Tolu Smith - out
Tulane:
F Kevin Cross - questionable
Notable Games
Mississippi State:
Defeated Arizona State 71-56
Defeated Washington State 76-64
Defeated Northwestern 66-57
Defeated Nicholls State 74-61
Lost to Georgia Tech 67-59
Lost to Southern 60-59
Tulane:
Defeated Nicholls State 91-81
Lost to Bradley 80-77
Defeated California 84-81
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Chris Jans: 170-59 career, 27-15 at Mississippi State
Tulane:
Ron Hunter: 454-332 career, 62-58 at Tulane
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Dashawn Davis
|
6’2”
|
Graduate
|
9.0
|
2.9
|
1.5
|
G Shawn Jones
|
6’5”
|
Sophomore
|
5.8
|
0.8
|
2.1
|
F D.J. Jeffries
|
6’7”
|
Graduate
|
5.4
|
1.5
|
6.3
|
F Cameron Matthews
|
6’7”
|
Senior
|
8.6
|
2.6
|
6.5
|
C Jimmy Bell
|
6’10”
|
Graduate
|
8.9
|
0.9
|
10.4
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Kolby King
|
6’2”
|
Sophomore
|
14.7
|
2.3
|
4.1
|
G Jaylen Forbes
|
6’5”
|
Senior
|
11.7
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
G Sion James
|
6’6”
|
Junior
|
15.0
|
2.1
|
5.3
|
F Collin Holloway
|
6'6”
|
Junior
|
14.3
|
0.9
|
3.0
|
F Kevin Cross
|
6'8"
|
Senior
|
19.5
|
3.5
|
7.7
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Northwestern
|
71.6
|
Points Per Game
|
88.4
|
41.4%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
53.1%
|
29.2%
|
3-Point Percentage
|
31.0%
|
72.6%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
77.7%
|
29.6
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
26.0
|
12.3
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
5.3
|
13.9
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
11.6
|
60.3
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
75.4
|
36.6%
|
Field Goal Percentage Against
|
42.4%
|
25.4%
|
3-Point Percentage Against
|
31.1%
|
13.3
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
16.7
|
3.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.6
|
+16.01 (#37)
|
KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin
|
+7.49 (#92)
|
106.2 (#139)
|
KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency
|
112.1 (#60)
|
90.2 (#2)
|
KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency
|
104.6 (#170)
|
#40
|
NET Ranking
|
#71
