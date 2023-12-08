Advertisement
TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Tulane

Caption: Dec 3, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Dashawn Davis (10) drives to the basket as Southern Jaguars guard Antoine Jacks (2) defends during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. (Photo: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (6-2) vs. Tulane (6-1)

When: Saturday December 9th at 10:30 a.m. CST

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Odds: Mississippi State -7.5, O/U 150.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

C Tolu Smith - out

Tulane:

F Kevin Cross - questionable


Notable Games

Mississippi State:

Defeated Arizona State 71-56

Defeated Washington State 76-64

Defeated Northwestern 66-57

Defeated Nicholls State 74-61

Lost to Georgia Tech 67-59

Lost to Southern 60-59

Tulane:

Defeated Nicholls State 91-81

Lost to Bradley 80-77

Defeated California 84-81


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 170-59 career, 27-15 at Mississippi State

Tulane:

Ron Hunter: 454-332 career, 62-58 at Tulane


Projected Mississippi State Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Dashawn Davis

6’2”

Graduate

9.0

2.9

1.5

G Shawn Jones

6’5”

Sophomore

5.8

0.8

2.1

F D.J. Jeffries

6’7”

Graduate

5.4

1.5

6.3

F Cameron Matthews

6’7”

Senior

8.6

2.6

6.5

C Jimmy Bell

6’10”

Graduate

8.9

0.9

10.4
6th man Josh Hubbard: 16.0 pts, 1.8 ast, 2.5 reb
Projected Tulane Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Kolby King

6’2”

Sophomore

14.7

2.3

4.1

G Jaylen Forbes

6’5”

Senior

11.7

2.2

2.5

G Sion James

6’6”

Junior

15.0

2.1

5.3

F Collin Holloway

6'6”

Junior

14.3

0.9

3.0

F Kevin Cross

6'8"

Senior

19.5

3.5

7.7
2023-24 Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Northwestern 

71.6

Points Per Game

88.4

41.4%

Field Goal Percentage

53.1%

29.2%

3-Point Percentage

31.0%

72.6%

Free Throw Percentage

77.7%

29.6

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

26.0

12.3

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

5.3

13.9

Turnovers Per Game

11.6

60.3

Points Allowed Per Game

75.4

36.6%

Field Goal Percentage Against

42.4%

25.4%

3-Point Percentage Against

31.1%

13.3

Turnovers Created Per Game

16.7

3.5

Blocks Per Game

3.6

+16.01 (#37)

KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin

+7.49 (#92)

106.2 (#139)

KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency

112.1 (#60)

90.2 (#2)

KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency

104.6 (#170)

#40

NET Ranking

#71

--------------------------------------------------------------

