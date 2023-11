Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6 SEC) vs. Southern Miss (3-7, 2-5 Sun Belt)

When: Saturday November 18th at 11 a.m. CST

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Play-by-Play: Clay Matvick

Analyst: Aaron Murray

Sideline: Lericia Harris

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry





Odds: Mississippi State -17.5, O/U 47.5 (BetMGM)





Player Availability

Mississippi State:

QB Will Rogers - questionable

RB Jo'quavious Marks - questionable

DL Kalvin Dinkins - questionable

DL Trevion Williams - out for season

S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season

Southern Miss:

QB Billy WIles - questionable

S Elijah Sabbatini - out for season





Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Greg Knox (Interim): 2-1 career, 1-0 at Mississippi State

Southern Miss:

Will Hall: 13-22 career, 13-22 at Southern Miss