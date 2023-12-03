TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Southern
#21 Mississippi State (6-1) vs. Southern (1-6)
When: Sunday December 3rd at 3:00 p.m. CST
Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Odds: Mississippi State -26.5, O/U 142.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
C Tolu Smith - out
Southern:
N/A
Notable Games
Mississippi State:
Defeated Arizona State 71-56
Defeated Washington State 76-64
Defeated Northwestern 66-57
Lost to Georgia Tech 67-59
Southern:
Lost to TCU 108-75
Defeated UNLV 85-71
Lost to #2 Arizona 97-59
Lost to #24 Illinois 88-60
Lost to #3 Marquette 93-56
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Chris Jans: 170-58 career, 27-14 at Mississippi State
Southern:
Kevin Johnson: 65-100 career, 1-6 at Southern
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Dashawn Davis
|
6’2”
|
Graduate
|
9.0
|
2.9
|
1.3
|
G Trey Fort
|
6’4”
|
Junior
|
7.3
|
0.4
|
3.3
|
F D.J. Jeffries
|
6’7”
|
Graduate
|
5.9
|
1.6
|
6.3
|
F Cameron Matthews
|
6’7”
|
Senior
|
8.1
|
2.4
|
6.7
|
C Jimmy Bell
|
6’10”
|
Graduate
|
9.4
|
1.0
|
10.0
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Brandon Davis
|
6’1”
|
RS Senior
|
9.1
|
1.6
|
3.6
|
G Tai'Reon Joseph
|
6’3”
|
Junior
|
17.9
|
1.7
|
2.9
|
G Tidjiane Dioumassi
|
6’4”
|
Junior
|
5.6
|
3.9
|
2.7
|
F JaRonn Wilkens
|
6’8”
|
Senior
|
6.1
|
0.3
|
3.1
|
F Brentay Noel
|
6’10”
|
Sophomore
|
4.6
|
0.6
|
3.7
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Southern
|
73.4
|
Points Per Game
|
67.7
|
41.6%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
42.2%
|
29.6%
|
3-Point Percentage
|
31.4%
|
73.6%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
60.6%
|
30.7
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
20.4
|
12.3
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
8.3
|
13.4
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
14.7
|
60.3
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
88.0
|
35.8%
|
Field Goal Percentage Against
|
52.5%
|
25.0%
|
3-Point Percentage Against
|
33.8%
|
12.7
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
15.9
|
3.9
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.6
|
+18.72 (#26)
|
KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin
|
-11.57 (#309)
|
108.6 (#104)
|
KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency
|
98.4 (#302)
|
89.8 (#2)
|
KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency
|
110.0 (#291)
