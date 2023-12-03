Advertisement
TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Southern

Nov 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) reacts to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion.
Nov 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) reacts to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

#21 Mississippi State (6-1) vs. Southern (1-6)

When: Sunday December 3rd at 3:00 p.m. CST

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Odds: Mississippi State -26.5, O/U 142.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

C Tolu Smith - out

Southern:

N/A


Notable Games

Mississippi State:

Defeated Arizona State 71-56

Defeated Washington State 76-64

Defeated Northwestern 66-57

Lost to Georgia Tech 67-59

Southern:

Lost to TCU 108-75

Defeated UNLV 85-71

Lost to #2 Arizona 97-59

Lost to #24 Illinois 88-60

Lost to #3 Marquette 93-56


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 170-58 career, 27-14 at Mississippi State

Southern:

Kevin Johnson: 65-100 career, 1-6 at Southern


Projected Mississippi State Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Dashawn Davis

6’2”

Graduate

9.0

2.9

1.3

G Trey Fort

6’4”

Junior

7.3

0.4

3.3

F D.J. Jeffries

6’7”

Graduate

5.9

1.6

6.3

F Cameron Matthews

6’7”

Senior

8.1

2.4

6.7

C Jimmy Bell

6’10”

Graduate

9.4

1.0

10.0
Projected Southern Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Brandon Davis

6’1”

RS Senior

9.1

1.6

3.6

G Tai'Reon Joseph

6’3”

Junior

17.9

1.7

2.9

G Tidjiane Dioumassi

6’4”

Junior

5.6

3.9

2.7

F JaRonn Wilkens

6’8”

Senior

6.1

0.3

3.1

F Brentay Noel

6’10”

Sophomore

4.6

0.6

3.7
2023-24 Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Southern

73.4

Points Per Game

67.7

41.6%

Field Goal Percentage

42.2%

29.6%

3-Point Percentage

31.4%

73.6%

Free Throw Percentage

60.6%

30.7

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

20.4

12.3

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

8.3

13.4

Turnovers Per Game

14.7

60.3

Points Allowed Per Game

88.0

35.8%

Field Goal Percentage Against

52.5%

25.0%

3-Point Percentage Against

33.8%

12.7

Turnovers Created Per Game

15.9

3.9

Blocks Per Game

4.6

+18.72 (#26)

KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin

-11.57 (#309)

108.6 (#104)

KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency

98.4 (#302)

89.8 (#2)

KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency

110.0 (#291)

