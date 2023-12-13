Advertisement
TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Murray State

ATLANTA, GA - December 09, 2023 - The Mississippi State Bulldogs3\ during the game between the Tulane Green Wave and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Mike Mattina - Mississippi State Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (7-2) vs. Murray State (3-5)

When: Wednesday December 13th at 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Odds: Mississippi State -16.5, O/U 136.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

C Tolu Smith- out

Murray State:

F Alden Applewhite - out


Notable Games

Mississippi State:

Defeated Arizona State 71-56

Defeated Washington State 76-64

Defeated Northwestern 66-57

Lost to Georgia Tech 67-59

Lost to Southern 60-59

Defeated Tulane: 106-76

Murray State:

Lost to Western Kentucky 86-81

Lost to Appalachian State 67-57

Defeated Bradley 79-72


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 171-59 career, 28-15 at Mississippi State

Murray State:

Steve Prohm: 221-144 career, 124-49 at Murray State


Projected Mississippi State Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Dashawn Davis

6’2”

Graduate

8.3

3.2

1.7

G Shakeel Moore

6’1”

Senior

6.1

1.7

2.1

F D.J. Jeffries

6’7”

Graduate

6.0

2.1

6.0

F Cameron Matthews

6’7”

Senior

9.2

3.0

6.3

C Jimmy Bell

6’10”

Graduate

9.4

1.0

9.7
6th man Josh Hubbard: 16.7 pts, 1.8 ast, 2.3 reb
Projected Murray State Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Brian Moore Jr.

6’1”

Junior

12.9

3.0

2.4

G Jacobi Wood

6’2”

Junior

13.5

3.8

4.3

G Rob Perry

6’4”

Senior

15.0

2.0

5.5

G Shawn Walker Jr.

6’6”

Senior

5.6

1.6

2.4

F Nick Ellington

6’7”

Junior

10.9

0.6

8.3
2023-24 Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Murray State

75.4

Points Per Game

73.5

43.6%

Field Goal Percentage

45.2%

31.3%

3-Point Percentage

32.6%

71.4%

Free Throw Percentage

67.9%

29.7

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

26.5

12.3

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

10.1

13.8

Turnovers Per Game

9.9

62.0

Points Allowed Per Game

70.9

37.2%

Field Goal Percentage Against

44.9%

24.9%

3-Point Percentage Against

32.9%

13.3

Turnovers Created Per Game

9.9

3.3

Blocks Per Game

2.8

+17.84 (#29)

KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin

-0.54 (#171)

107.8 (#106)

KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency

108.3 (#97)

90.0 (#3)

KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency

108.9 (#282)

#31

NET Ranking

#218

--------------------------------------------------------------

