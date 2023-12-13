TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Murray State
Mississippi State (7-2) vs. Murray State (3-5)
When: Wednesday December 13th at 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Odds: Mississippi State -16.5, O/U 136.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
C Tolu Smith- out
Murray State:
F Alden Applewhite - out
Notable Games
Mississippi State:
Defeated Arizona State 71-56
Defeated Washington State 76-64
Defeated Northwestern 66-57
Lost to Georgia Tech 67-59
Lost to Southern 60-59
Defeated Tulane: 106-76
Murray State:
Lost to Western Kentucky 86-81
Lost to Appalachian State 67-57
Defeated Bradley 79-72
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Chris Jans: 171-59 career, 28-15 at Mississippi State
Murray State:
Steve Prohm: 221-144 career, 124-49 at Murray State
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Dashawn Davis
|
6’2”
|
Graduate
|
8.3
|
3.2
|
1.7
|
G Shakeel Moore
|
6’1”
|
Senior
|
6.1
|
1.7
|
2.1
|
F D.J. Jeffries
|
6’7”
|
Graduate
|
6.0
|
2.1
|
6.0
|
F Cameron Matthews
|
6’7”
|
Senior
|
9.2
|
3.0
|
6.3
|
C Jimmy Bell
|
6’10”
|
Graduate
|
9.4
|
1.0
|
9.7
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Brian Moore Jr.
|
6’1”
|
Junior
|
12.9
|
3.0
|
2.4
|
G Jacobi Wood
|
6’2”
|
Junior
|
13.5
|
3.8
|
4.3
|
G Rob Perry
|
6’4”
|
Senior
|
15.0
|
2.0
|
5.5
|
G Shawn Walker Jr.
|
6’6”
|
Senior
|
5.6
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
F Nick Ellington
|
6’7”
|
Junior
|
10.9
|
0.6
|
8.3
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Murray State
|
75.4
|
Points Per Game
|
73.5
|
43.6%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45.2%
|
31.3%
|
3-Point Percentage
|
32.6%
|
71.4%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
67.9%
|
29.7
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
26.5
|
12.3
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
10.1
|
13.8
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
9.9
|
62.0
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
70.9
|
37.2%
|
Field Goal Percentage Against
|
44.9%
|
24.9%
|
3-Point Percentage Against
|
32.9%
|
13.3
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
9.9
|
3.3
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.8
|
+17.84 (#29)
|
KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin
|
-0.54 (#171)
|
107.8 (#106)
|
KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency
|
108.3 (#97)
|
90.0 (#3)
|
KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency
|
108.9 (#282)
|
#31
|
NET Ranking
|
#218
