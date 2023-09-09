Mississippi State (1-0) vs. Arizona (1-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS.

TV: SEC Network

Play by play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Jordan Rodgers

Sideline: Cole Cubelic

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play by play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry





Odds: Mississippi State -9, O/U 60.5 (Bet MGM)





Player Availability:

Mississippi State:

WR Zavion Thomas (probable)

S Ja'Kobi Albert (questionable)

K Nick-Barr Mira (doubtful)

Arizona:

OL Raymond Pulido (doubtful)

CB Treydan Stukes (doubtful)

S Gunner Maldanado (Suspended first half due to targeting penalty against Northern Arizona)





Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 2-0 career, 2-0 at Mississippi State

Arizona:

Jedd Fisch: 8-19 career, 7-18 at Arizona



