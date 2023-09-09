News More News
TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Arizona

STARKVILLE, MS - September 02, 2023 - Mississippi State Running Back Jo'quavious Marks (#7) during the game between the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. (Jaden Powell - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (1-0) vs. Arizona (1-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS.

TV: SEC Network

Play by play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Jordan Rodgers

Sideline: Cole Cubelic

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play by play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry


Odds: Mississippi State -9, O/U 60.5 (Bet MGM)


Player Availability:

Mississippi State:

WR Zavion Thomas (probable)

S Ja'Kobi Albert (questionable)

K Nick-Barr Mira (doubtful)

Arizona:

OL Raymond Pulido (doubtful)

CB Treydan Stukes (doubtful)

S Gunner Maldanado (Suspended first half due to targeting penalty against Northern Arizona)


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 2-0 career, 2-0 at Mississippi State

Arizona:

Jedd Fisch: 8-19 career, 7-18 at Arizona


Projected Mississippi State Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Kwatrivous Johnson

Graduate

6'7"

330

LG

Nick Jones

Senior

6'3"

300

C

Cole Smith

Graduate

6'3"

305

RG

Steven Losoya

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Kameron Jones

Graduate

6'5"

315

QB

Will Rogers

Senior

6'2"

215

RB

Jo'quavious Marks

Senior

5'10"

210

WR-X

Justin Robinson

RS Junior

6'4"

220

WR-H

Tulu Griffin

Senior

5'10"

180

WR-Z

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore

5'11"

190

TE

Ryland Goede

Graduate

6'6"

260

Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

De'Monte Russell

Senior

6'4"

280

NG

Nathan Pickering

Senior

6'4"

305

DT

Jaden Crumedy

Graduate

6'5"

305

SAM

DeShawn Page

Senior

6'2"

235

MIKE

Bookie Watson

Graduate

6'2"

245

WILL

Jett Johnson

Graduate

6'2"

230

CB

Decamerion Richardson

Senior

6'2"

195

Bulldog

Shawn Preston

Graduate

6'0"

200

Boundary

Hunter Washington

RS Sophomore

5'11"

190

Field

Marcus Banks

Senior

6'0"

190

CB

Esaias Furdge

Graduate

6'0"

185
Projected Arizona Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Jordan Morgan

Senior

6'5"

325

LG

Wendell Moe

RS Freshman

6'2"

340

C

Josh Baker

Junior

6'3"

305

RG

Sam Langi

RS Senior

6'5"

320

RT

Jonah Savaiinaea

Sophomore

6'5"

330

QB

Jayden de Laura

Junior

6'0"

205

RB

Michael Wiley

Senior

6'0"

215

WR-X

Tetairoa McMillan

Sophomore

6'5"

210

WR-F

Jacob Cowing

Senior

5'11"

175

WR-Z

Montana Lemonious-Craig

Junior

6'2"

200

TE

Tanner McLachlan

RS Senior

6'5"

245
Projected Arizona Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

KAT

Isaiah Ward

RS Freshman

6'5"

225

DT

Tyler Manoa

Senior

6'5"

315

NT

Bill Norton

Senior

6'6"

325

DE

Taylor Upshaw

Graduate

6'5"

270

WILL

Jacob Manu

Sophomore

5'11"

225

MIKE

Daniel Heimuli

Junior

6'0"

230

CB

Ephesians Prysock

Sophomore

6'4"

190

Field

Isaiah Taylor

RS Sophomore

5'11"

200

Boundary

Dalton Johnson

RS Sophomore

5'11"

200

STAR

Martell Irby

Senior

5'9"

200

CB

Dylan Wyatt

RS Senior

6'1"

190
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat Arizona

48

Points Per Game

38

227

Passing Yards Per Game

292

298

Rushing Yards Per Game

186

74.6

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

73.5

76.1

PFF Run Blocking Grade

84.5

7

Points Allowed Per Game

3

125

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

186

83

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

89

3.0

Sacks Per Game

1.0

3.0

Tackles For Loss Per Game

8.0

N/A

Interceptions

N/A

1

Passes Defended

6

3

Forced Fumbles

1
Team Leaders
Mississippi State Stat Arizona

Will Rogers (227)

Passing Yards

Jayden de Laura (285)

Will Rogers (2)

Passing Touchdowns

Jayden de Laura (3)

N/A

Passing Interceptions

Jayden de Laura (1)

Jo'quavious Marks (127)

Rushing Yards

Michael Wiley (52)

Jo'quavious Marks (2)

Rushing Touchdowns

Jayden de Laura (1)

Jo'quavious Marks, Creed Whittemore, and Tulu Griffin (4)

Receptions

Michael Wiley (6)

Jo'quavious Marks and Creed Whittemore (59)

Receiving Yards

Tetairoa McMillan (65)

Creed Whittemore and Jaden Walley (1)

Receiving Touchdowns

Tetairoa McMillan, Jacob Cowing, and Jonah Coleman (1)

Bookie Watson (8)

Tackles

Jacob Manu (9)

Bookie Watson (1.5)

Tackles For Loss

Treydan Stukes (2.0)


(Injured for Saturday's game)

Bookie Watson (1.5)

Sacks

Jacob Manu and Taylor Upshaw (0.5)

N/A

Interceptions

N/A

Bookie Watson (1)

Passes Defended

Ephesians Prysock and Michael Irby (2)

Jett Johnson (2)

Forced Fumbles

Dalton Johnson (1)
