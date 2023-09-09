TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Arizona
Mississippi State (1-0) vs. Arizona (1-0)
When: 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS.
TV: SEC Network
Play by play: Tom Hart
Analyst: Jordan Rodgers
Sideline: Cole Cubelic
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Play by play: Neil Price
Analyst: Matt Wyatt
Sideline: Jay Perry
Odds: Mississippi State -9, O/U 60.5 (Bet MGM)
Player Availability:
Mississippi State:
WR Zavion Thomas (probable)
S Ja'Kobi Albert (questionable)
K Nick-Barr Mira (doubtful)
Arizona:
OL Raymond Pulido (doubtful)
CB Treydan Stukes (doubtful)
S Gunner Maldanado (Suspended first half due to targeting penalty against Northern Arizona)
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Zach Arnett: 2-0 career, 2-0 at Mississippi State
Arizona:
Jedd Fisch: 8-19 career, 7-18 at Arizona
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Graduate
|
6'7"
|
330
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
300
|
C
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
215
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
210
|
WR-X
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
220
|
WR-H
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
180
|
WR-Z
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Graduate
|
6'6"
|
260
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
280
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
DT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
305
|
SAM
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
235
|
MIKE
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
245
|
WILL
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
230
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
195
|
Bulldog
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
200
|
Boundary
|
RS Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
Field
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
190
|
CB
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
185
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Senior
|
6'5"
|
325
|
LG
|
RS Freshman
|
6'2"
|
340
|
C
|
Junior
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'5"
|
320
|
RT
|
Sophomore
|
6'5"
|
330
|
QB
|
Junior
|
6'0"
|
205
|
RB
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
215
|
WR-X
|
Sophomore
|
6'5"
|
210
|
WR-F
|
Senior
|
5'11"
|
175
|
WR-Z
|
Junior
|
6'2"
|
200
|
TE
|
RS Senior
|
6'5"
|
245
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
KAT
|
RS Freshman
|
6'5"
|
225
|
DT
|
Senior
|
6'5"
|
315
|
NT
|
Senior
|
6'6"
|
325
|
DE
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
270
|
WILL
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
225
|
MIKE
|
Junior
|
6'0"
|
230
|
CB
|
Sophomore
|
6'4"
|
190
|
Field
|
RS Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
200
|
Boundary
|
RS Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
200
|
STAR
|
Senior
|
5'9"
|
200
|
CB
|
RS Senior
|
6'1"
|
190
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Arizona
|
48
|
Points Per Game
|
38
|
227
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
292
|
298
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
186
|
74.6
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
73.5
|
76.1
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
84.5
|
7
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
3
|
125
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
186
|
83
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
89
|
3.0
|
Sacks Per Game
|
1.0
|
3.0
|
Tackles For Loss Per Game
|
8.0
|
N/A
|
Interceptions
|
N/A
|
1
|
Passes Defended
|
6
|
3
|
Forced Fumbles
|
1
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Arizona
|
Will Rogers (227)
|
Passing Yards
|
Jayden de Laura (285)
|
Will Rogers (2)
|
Passing Touchdowns
|
Jayden de Laura (3)
|
N/A
|
Passing Interceptions
|
Jayden de Laura (1)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (127)
|
Rushing Yards
|
Michael Wiley (52)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (2)
|
Rushing Touchdowns
|
Jayden de Laura (1)
|
Jo'quavious Marks, Creed Whittemore, and Tulu Griffin (4)
|
Receptions
|
Michael Wiley (6)
|
Jo'quavious Marks and Creed Whittemore (59)
|
Receiving Yards
|
Tetairoa McMillan (65)
|
Creed Whittemore and Jaden Walley (1)
|
Receiving Touchdowns
|
Tetairoa McMillan, Jacob Cowing, and Jonah Coleman (1)
|
Bookie Watson (8)
|
Tackles
|
Jacob Manu (9)
|
Bookie Watson (1.5)
|
Tackles For Loss
|
Treydan Stukes (2.0)
(Injured for Saturday's game)
|
Bookie Watson (1.5)
|
Sacks
|
Jacob Manu and Taylor Upshaw (0.5)
|
N/A
|
Interceptions
|
N/A
|
Bookie Watson (1)
|
Passes Defended
|
Ephesians Prysock and Michael Irby (2)
|
Jett Johnson (2)
|
Forced Fumbles
|
Dalton Johnson (1)