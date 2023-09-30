TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Alabama
Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2 SEC) vs. #12 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC)
When: 8:00 p.m. CST
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
TV: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Mark Jones
Analyst: Rod Gilmore
Sideline: Quint Kessenich
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Neil Price
Analyst: Matt Wyatt
Sideline: Jay Perry
Odds: Alabama -14.5, O/U 46.5 (Bet MGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season
DL Kalvin Dinkins - out
DL Trevion Williams - doubtful
DE De'Monte Russell - questionable
Alabama:
LB Deontae Lawson - doubtful
OG Terrence Ferguson - doubtful
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Zach Arnett: 3-2 career, 3-2 at Mississippi State
Alabama:
Nick Saban: 288-70-1 career, 197-28 at Alabama
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Graduate
|
6'7"
|
330
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
300
|
C
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
215
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
210
|
WR-X
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
220
|
WR-H
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
180
|
WR-Z
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Graduate
|
6'6"
|
260
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
280
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
DT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
305
|
SAM LB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
235
|
MIKE LB
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
245
|
WILL LB
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
230
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
195
|
S
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
200
|
S
|
RS Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
190
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
195
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Freshman
|
6'7"
|
360
|
LG
|
Sophomore
|
6'5"
|
352
|
C
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
RG
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
320
|
RT
|
Junior
|
6'6"
|
360
|
QB
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'2"
|
220
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'11"
|
212
|
WR-X
|
Junior
|
6'1"
|
195
|
WR-Z
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
194
|
WR-H
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
182
|
TE
|
Junior
|
6'5"
|
257
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Sophomore
|
6'5"
|
320
|
NG
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'2"
|
315
|
DE
|
RS Senior
|
6'5"
|
292
|
SAM LB
|
Junior
|
6'4"
|
242
|
MIKE LB
|
RS Senior
|
6'1"
|
236
|
WILL LB
|
Sophomore
|
6'3"
|
230
|
JACK LB
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
255
|
CB
|
Junior
|
6'1"
|
195
|
FS
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
210
|
SS
|
Freshman
|
6'0"
|
203
|
STAR
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
198
|
CB
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'0"
|
196
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Alabama
|
30.8
|
Points Per Game
|
30.2
|
245.8
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
203.3
|
142.3
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
161.5
|
62.0
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
64.8
|
66.5
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
68.6
|
27.2
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
13.5
|
280.0
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
203.5
|
120.3
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
102.5
|
23
|
Tackles For Loss
|
29
|
10
|
Sacks
|
13
|
4
|
Interceptions
|
3
|
12
|
Passes Defended
|
14
|
5
|
Forced Fumbles
|
6
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Alabama
|
Will Rogers (979)
|
Passing Yards
|
Jalen Milroe (674)
|
Will Rogers (6)
|
Passing Touchdowns
|
Jalen Milroe (6)
|
Will Rogers (1)
|
Passing Interceptions
|
Jalen Milroe (3)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (352)
|
Rushing Yards
|
Jace McClellan (263)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (4)
|
Rushing Touchdowns
|
Jace McClellan, Jalen Milroe, and Ty Simpson (2)
|
Tulu Griffin (20)
|
Receptions
|
Isaiah Bond (11)
|
Tulu Griffin (388)
|
Receiving Yards
|
Jermaine Burton (189)
|
Tulu Griffin (3)
|
Receiving Touchdowns
|
Jermaine Burton and Amari Niblack (2)
|
Jett Johnson (45)
|
Tackles
|
Caleb Downs (27)
|
Jett Johnson (4.5)
|
Tackles For Loss
|
Dallas Turner (6.5)
|
Bookie Watson and Jett Johnson (3.0)
|
Sacks
|
Dallas Turner (4.5)
|
Jett Johnson (2)
|
Interceptions
|
Malachi Moore, Terrion Arnold, and Jaylen Key (1)
|
Marcus Banks (3)
|
Passes Defended
|
Terrion Arnold (5)
|
Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston (2)
|
Forced Fumbles
|
Dallas Turner (2)
