TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Photo: (Mike Mattina - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2 SEC) vs. #12 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

When: 8:00 p.m. CST

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

TV: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Mark Jones

Analyst: Rod Gilmore

Sideline: Quint Kessenich

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry


Odds: Alabama -14.5, O/U 46.5 (Bet MGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season

DL Kalvin Dinkins - out

DL Trevion Williams - doubtful

DE De'Monte Russell - questionable

Alabama:

LB Deontae Lawson - doubtful

OG Terrence Ferguson - doubtful


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 3-2 career, 3-2 at Mississippi State

Alabama:

Nick Saban: 288-70-1 career, 197-28 at Alabama

Projected Mississippi State Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Kwatrivous Johnson

Graduate

6'7"

330

LG

Nick Jones

Senior

6'3"

300

C

Cole Smith

Graduate

6'3"

305

RG

Steven Losoya

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Kameron Jones

Graduate

6'5"

315

QB

Will Rogers

Senior

6'2"

215

RB

Jo'quavious Marks

Senior

5'10"

210

WR-X

Justin Robinson

RS Junior

6'4"

220

WR-H

Tulu Griffin

Senior

5'10"

180

WR-Z

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore

5'11"

190

TE

Ryland Goede

Graduate

6'6"

260

Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

De'Monte Russell

Senior

6'4"

280

NG

Nathan Pickering

Senior

6'4"

305

DT

Jaden Crumedy

Graduate

6'5"

305

SAM LB

DeShawn Page

Senior

6'2"

235

MIKE LB

Bookie Watson

Graduate

6'2"

245

WILL LB

Jett Johnson

Graduate

6'2"

230

CB

Decamerion Richardson

Senior

6'2"

195

S

Shawn Preston

Graduate

6'0"

200

S

Hunter Washington

RS Sophomore

5'11"

190

S

Marcus Banks

Senior

6'0"

190

CB

DeCarlos Nicholson

Senior

6'3"

195
Projected Alabama Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Kadyn Proctor

Freshman

6'7"

360

LG

Tyler Booker

Sophomore

6'5"

352

C

Seth McLaughlin

Senior

6'4"

305

RG

Darrian Dalcourt

Graduate

6'3"

320

RT

JC Latham

Junior

6'6"

360

QB

Jalen Milroe

RS Sophomore

6'2"

220

RB

Jace McClellan

Senior

5'11"

212

WR-X

Malik Benson

Junior

6'1"

195

WR-Z

Jermaine Burton

Senior

6'0"

194

WR-H

Isaiah Bond

Sophomore

5'11"

182

TE

CJ Dippre

Junior

6'5"

257
Projected Alabama Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

Jaheim Oatis

Sophomore

6'5"

320

NG

Tim Keenan

RS Sophomore

6'2"

315

DE

Justin Eboigbe

RS Senior

6'5"

292

SAM LB

Dallas Turner

Junior

6'4"

242

MIKE LB

Trezmen Marshall

RS Senior

6'1"

236

WILL LB

Jihaad Campebell

Sophomore

6'3"

230

JACK LB

Chris Braswell

Senior

6'3"

255

CB

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Junior

6'1"

195

FS

Jaylen Key

Graduate

6'2"

210

SS

Caleb Downs

Freshman

6'0"

203

STAR

Malachi Moore

Senior

6'0"

198

CB

Terrion Arnold

RS Sophomore

6'0"

196
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat Alabama

30.8

Points Per Game

30.2

245.8

Passing Yards Per Game

203.3

142.3

Rushing Yards Per Game

161.5

62.0

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

64.8

66.5

PFF Run Blocking Grade

68.6

27.2

Points Allowed Per Game

13.5

280.0

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

203.5

120.3

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

102.5

23

Tackles For Loss

29

10

Sacks

13

4

Interceptions

3

12

Passes Defended

14

5

Forced Fumbles

6
Team Leaders
Mississippi State Stat Alabama

Will Rogers (979)

Passing Yards

Jalen Milroe (674)

Will Rogers (6)

Passing Touchdowns

Jalen Milroe (6)

Will Rogers (1)

Passing Interceptions

Jalen Milroe (3)

Jo'quavious Marks (352)

Rushing Yards

Jace McClellan (263)

Jo'quavious Marks (4)

Rushing Touchdowns

Jace McClellan, Jalen Milroe, and Ty Simpson (2)

Tulu Griffin (20)

Receptions

Isaiah Bond (11)

Tulu Griffin (388)

Receiving Yards

Jermaine Burton (189)

Tulu Griffin (3)

Receiving Touchdowns

Jermaine Burton and Amari Niblack (2)

Jett Johnson (45)

Tackles

Caleb Downs (27)

Jett Johnson (4.5)

Tackles For Loss

Dallas Turner (6.5)

Bookie Watson and Jett Johnson (3.0)

Sacks

Dallas Turner (4.5)

Jett Johnson (2)

Interceptions

Malachi Moore, Terrion Arnold, and Jaylen Key (1)

Marcus Banks (3)

Passes Defended

Terrion Arnold (5)

Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston (2)

Forced Fumbles

Dallas Turner (2)

