TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Mississippi State (4-5, 1-5 SEC) at Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC)
When: Saturday November 11th at 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Tex.
TV: ESPN 2
Play-by-Play: Brian Custer
Analyst: Rod Gilmore
Sideline: Lauren Sisler
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Neil Price
Analyst: Matt Wyatt
Sideline: Jay Perry
Odds: Texas A&M -17.5, O/U 43 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
QB Will Rogers - questionable
RB Jo'quavious Marks - questionable
DL Kalvin Dinkins - out
DL Trevion Williams - out for season
S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season
Texas A&M:
QB Max Johnson - probable
QB Connor Weigman - out for season
RB Le'Veon Moss - probable
WR Evan Stewart - questionable
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Zach Arnett: 5-5 career, 5-5 at Mississippi State
Texas A&M:
Jimbo Fisher: 127-48 career, 44-25 at Texas A&M
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Senior
|
6'8"
|
345
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
300
|
C
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
215
|
or Chris Parson
|
Freshman
|
6'0"
|
200
|
or Mike Wright
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
195
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
210
|
WR-X
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
220
|
WR-H
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
180
|
WR-Z
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Graduate
|
6'6"
|
260
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
280
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
DT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
305
|
SAM
|
RS Freshman
|
6'4"
|
220
|
MIKE
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
245
|
WILL
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
230
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
195
|
S
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
200
|
S
|
Junior
|
6'3"
|
215
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
190
|
CB
|
Freshman
|
6'1"
|
195
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Sophomore
|
6'7"
|
315
|
LG
|
Freshman
|
6'4"
|
325
|
C
|
Sophomore
|
6'5"
|
330
|
RG
|
Graduate
|
6'4"
|
315
|
RT
|
Freshman
|
6'6"
|
320
|
QB
|
Sophomore
|
6'6"
|
230
|
Sophomore
|
6'3"
|
220
|
RB
|
Freshman
|
6'0"
|
200
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
6'6"
|
200
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
6'0"
|
175
|
WR
|
Graduate
|
5'10"
|
200
|
TE
|
Graduate
|
6'4"
|
260
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Junior
|
6'5"
|
260
|
DT
|
Sophomore
|
6'4"
|
290
|
DT
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
325
|
DE
|
Junior
|
6'4"
|
290
|
LB
|
Junior
|
6'3"
|
230
|
LB
|
Freshman
|
6'0"
|
230
|
CB
|
Junior
|
5'11"
|
185
|
Nickel
|
Graduate
|
6'1"
|
180
|
S
|
Sophomore
|
6'2"
|
215
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'1"
|
215
|
CB
|
Sophomore
|
5'10"
|
185
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Texas A&M
|
22.7
|
Points Per Game
|
32.3
|
191.9
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
270.1
|
143.8
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
131.1
|
69.7
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
51.8
|
65.9
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
64.2
|
25.7
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
21.6
|
229.9
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
196.9
|
132.1
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
100.0
|
21
|
Sacks
|
34
|
6
|
Interceptions
|
4
|
23
|
Passes Defended
|
32
|
8
|
Forced Fumbles
|
9
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Texas A&M
|
Will Rogers (1,275)
|
Passing Yards
|
Max Johnson (1,452)
|
Will Rogers (10)
|
Passing Touchdowns
|
Max Johnson (9)
|
Will Rogers (4)
|
Passing Interceptions
|
Max Johnson (5)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (500)
|
Rushing Yards
|
Le'Veon Moss (439)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (4)
|
Rushing Touchdowns
|
Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels (4)
|
Tulu Griffin (38)
|
Receptions
|
Ainias Smith (39)
|
Tulu Griffin (554)
|
Receiving Yards
|
Ainias Smith (652)
|
Tulu Griffin (3)
|
Receiving Touchdowns
|
Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas (4)
|
Jett Johnson (92)
|
Tackles
|
Edgerrin Cooper (59)
|
Jett Johnson (11)
|
Tackles For Loss
|
Edgerrin Cooper (16)
|
Bookie Watson (8)
|
Sacks
|
Edgerrin Cooper (7)
|
Shawn Preston (3)
|
Interceptions
|
Josh DeBerry (2)
|
Decamerion Richardson (4)
|
Passes Defended
|
Josh DeBerry (7)
|
Shawn Preston and Jett Johnson (2)
|
Forced Fumbles
|
Edgerrin Cooper and Shemar Turner (2)
