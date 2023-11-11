Advertisement
TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State at Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, MS - November 04, 2023 - The Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium.
STARKVILLE, MS - November 04, 2023 - The Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium. (Will Porada - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (4-5, 1-5 SEC) at Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC)

When: Saturday November 11th at 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Tex.

TV: ESPN 2

Play-by-Play: Brian Custer

Analyst: Rod Gilmore

Sideline: Lauren Sisler

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry


Odds: Texas A&M -17.5, O/U 43 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

QB Will Rogers - questionable

RB Jo'quavious Marks - questionable

DL Kalvin Dinkins - out

DL Trevion Williams - out for season

S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season

Texas A&M:

QB Max Johnson - probable

QB Connor Weigman - out for season

RB Le'Veon Moss - probable

WR Evan Stewart - questionable


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 5-5 career, 5-5 at Mississippi State

Texas A&M:

Jimbo Fisher: 127-48 career, 44-25 at Texas A&M


Projected Mississippi State Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Percy Lewis

Senior

6'8"

345

LG

Nick Jones

Senior

6'3"

300

C

Cole Smith

Graduate

6'3"

305

RG

Steven Losoya

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Kameron Jones

Graduate

6'5"

315

QB

Will Rogers

Senior

6'2"

215

or Chris Parson

Freshman

6'0"

200

or Mike Wright

Senior

6'4"

195

RB

Jo'quavious Marks

Senior

5'10"

210

WR-X

Justin Robinson

RS Junior

6'4"

220

WR-H

Tulu Griffin

Senior

5'10"

180

WR-Z

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore

5'11"

190

TE

Ryland Goede

Graduate

6'6"

260
Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

De'Monte Russell

Senior

6'4"

280

NG

Nathan Pickering

Senior

6'4"

305

DT

Jaden Crumedy

Graduate

6'5"

305

SAM

Donterry Russell

RS Freshman

6'4"

220

MIKE

Bookie Watson

Graduate

6'2"

245

WILL

Jett Johnson

Graduate

6'2"

230

CB

Decamerion Richardson

Senior

6'2"

195

S

Shawn Preston

Graduate

6'0"

200

S

Corey Ellington

Junior

6'3"

215

S

Marcus Banks

Senior

6'0"

190

CB

Brice Pollock

Freshman

6'1"

195
Projected Texas A&amp;M Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Trey Zuhn

Sophomore

6'7"

315

LG

Mark Nabou Jr.

Freshman

6'4"

325

C

Bryce Foster

Sophomore

6'5"

330

RG

Layden Robinson

Graduate

6'4"

315

RT

Chase Bisontis

Freshman

6'6"

320

QB

Max Johnson

Sophomore

6'6"

230

or Jaylen Henderson

Sophomore

6'3"

220

RB

Rueben Owens

Freshman

6'0"

200

WR

Noah Thomas

Sophomore

6'6"

200

WR

Evan Stewart

Sophomore

6'0"

175

WR

Ainias Smith

Graduate

5'10"

200

TE

Max Wright

Graduate

6'4"

260
Projected Texas A&amp;M Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

Fadil Diggs

Junior

6'5"

260

DT

Walter Nolen

Sophomore

6'4"

290

DT

McKinnley Jackson

Senior

6'2"

325

DE

Shemar Turner

Junior

6'4"

290

LB

Edgerrin Cooper

Junior

6'3"

230

LB

Taurean York

Freshman

6'0"

230

CB

Tyreek Chappell

Junior

5'11"

185

Nickel

Josh DeBerry

Graduate

6'1"

180

S

Jacoby Mathews

Sophomore

6'2"

215

S

Demani Richardson

Senior

6'1"

215

CB

Deuce Harmon

Sophomore

5'10"

185
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat Texas A&amp;M

22.7

Points Per Game

32.3

191.9

Passing Yards Per Game

270.1

143.8

Rushing Yards Per Game

131.1

69.7

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

51.8

65.9

PFF Run Blocking Grade

64.2

25.7

Points Allowed Per Game

21.6

229.9

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

196.9

132.1

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

100.0

21

Sacks

34

6

Interceptions

4

23

Passes Defended

32

8

Forced Fumbles

9
Team Leaders
Mississippi State Stat Texas A&amp;M

Will Rogers (1,275)

Passing Yards

Max Johnson (1,452)

Will Rogers (10)

Passing Touchdowns

Max Johnson (9)

Will Rogers (4)

Passing Interceptions

Max Johnson (5)

Jo'quavious Marks (500)

Rushing Yards

Le'Veon Moss (439)

Jo'quavious Marks (4)

Rushing Touchdowns

Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels (4)

Tulu Griffin (38)

Receptions

Ainias Smith (39)

Tulu Griffin (554)

Receiving Yards

Ainias Smith (652)

Tulu Griffin (3)

Receiving Touchdowns

Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas (4)

Jett Johnson (92)

Tackles

Edgerrin Cooper (59)

Jett Johnson (11)

Tackles For Loss

Edgerrin Cooper (16)

Bookie Watson (8)

Sacks

Edgerrin Cooper (7)

Shawn Preston (3)

Interceptions

Josh DeBerry (2)

Decamerion Richardson (4)

Passes Defended

Josh DeBerry (7)

Shawn Preston and Jett Johnson (2)

Forced Fumbles

Edgerrin Cooper and Shemar Turner (2)

