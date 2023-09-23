Mississippi State (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2)

When: 6:30m p.m. CST

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Jordan Rodgers

Sideline: Cole Cubelic

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry





Odds: South Carolina -5.5, O/U 47.5 (BetMGM)





Player Availability:

Mississippi State

- S Shawn Preston Jr. - suspended for first half due to targeting penalty

- S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season

- DL Kalvin Dinkins - out

South Carolina

- OT Carson Henry - out

- WR Juice Wells - out





Coaching Comparison:

Mississippi State

Zach Arnett: 3-1 career, 3-1 at Mississippi State

South Carolina

Shane Beamer: 16-13 career, 16-13 at South Carolina



