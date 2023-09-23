TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State at South Carolina
Mississippi State (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2)
When: 6:30m p.m. CST
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC
TV: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Tom Hart
Analyst: Jordan Rodgers
Sideline: Cole Cubelic
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Neil Price
Analyst: Matt Wyatt
Sideline: Jay Perry
Odds: South Carolina -5.5, O/U 47.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability:
Mississippi State
- S Shawn Preston Jr. - suspended for first half due to targeting penalty
- S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season
- DL Kalvin Dinkins - out
South Carolina
- OT Carson Henry - out
- WR Juice Wells - out
Coaching Comparison:
Mississippi State
Zach Arnett: 3-1 career, 3-1 at Mississippi State
South Carolina
Shane Beamer: 16-13 career, 16-13 at South Carolina
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Graduate
|
6'7"
|
330
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
300
|
C
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
215
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
210
|
WR-X
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
220
|
WR-H
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
180
|
WR-Z
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Graduate
|
6'6"
|
260
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
280
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
DT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
305
|
SAM
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
235
|
MIKE
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
245
|
WILL
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
230
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
195
|
S
|
Freshman
|
6'0"
|
205
|
S
|
RS Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
195
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Freshman
|
6'5"
|
338
|
LG
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
327
|
C
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
319
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'6"
|
318
|
RT
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'5"
|
327
|
QB
|
RS Senior
|
6'1"
|
217
|
RB
|
Senior
|
6'1"
|
229
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
6'5"
|
241
|
WR
|
Senior
|
5'9"
|
169
|
WR
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
227
|
TE
|
Graduate
|
6'4"
|
240
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'5"
|
243
|
DT
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
285
|
DT
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
298
|
DE
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
275
|
LB
|
Sophomore
|
6'2"
|
232
|
LB
|
RS Junior
|
6'1"
|
232
|
Nickel
|
Sophomore
|
6'1"
|
214
|
CB
|
RS Senior
|
6'0"
|
195
|
S
|
Freshman
|
6'1"
|
204
|
S
|
Sophomore
|
6'3"
|
220
|
CB
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'1"
|
185
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|South Carolina
|
31.0
|
Points Per Game
|
26.0
|
165.3
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
357.3
|
179.0
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
53.0
|
63.8
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
71.1
|
68.1
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
51.3
|
24.0
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
25.3
|
277.3
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
260.3
|
112.3
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
146.0
|
6
|
Sacks
|
5
|
18
|
Tackles For Loss
|
11
|
4
|
Interceptions
|
3
|
12
|
Passes Defended
|
8
|
4
|
Forced Fumbles
|
0
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|South Carolina
|
Will Rogers (492)
|
Passing Yards
|
Spencer Rattler (954)
|
Will Rogers (5)
|
Passing Touchdowns
|
Spencer Rattler (4)
|
N/A
|
Passing Interceptions
|
Spencer Rattler (2)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (325)
|
Rushing Yards
|
Dakereon Joyner (75)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (3)
|
Rushing Touchdowns
|
Dakereon Joyner (3)
|
Tulu Griffin (13)
|
Receptions
|
Xavier Legette (22)
|
Tulu Griffin (132)
|
Receiving Yards
|
Xavier Legette (367)
|
Tulu Griffin (2)
|
Receiving Touchdowns
|
Xavier Legette, Nyck Harbor, Juice Wells, O'Mega Blake, and Luke Doty (1)
|
Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson (31)
|
Tackles
|
Debo Williams (29)
|
Jett Johnson (3.5)
|
Tackles For Loss
|
T.J. Sanders (4.0)
|
Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson (2.0)
|
Sacks
|
T.J. Sanders (2.0)
|
Jett Johnson (2)
|
Interceptions
|
O'Donnell Fortune, Kajuan Banks, and Xzavier McLeod (1)
|
Marcus Banks (3)
|
Passes Defended
|
Marcellas Dial (2)
|
Jett Johnson (2)
|
Forced Fumbles
|
N/A
