TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State at South Carolina

Sep 16, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) runs off the field after being defeated by the LSU Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
Mississippi State (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2)

When: 6:30m p.m. CST

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Jordan Rodgers

Sideline: Cole Cubelic

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry


Odds: South Carolina -5.5, O/U 47.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability:

Mississippi State

- S Shawn Preston Jr. - suspended for first half due to targeting penalty

- S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season

- DL Kalvin Dinkins - out

South Carolina

- OT Carson Henry - out

- WR Juice Wells - out


Coaching Comparison:

Mississippi State

Zach Arnett: 3-1 career, 3-1 at Mississippi State

South Carolina

Shane Beamer: 16-13 career, 16-13 at South Carolina


Projected Mississippi State Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Kwatrivous Johnson

Graduate

6'7"

330

LG

Nick Jones

Senior

6'3"

300

C

Cole Smith

Graduate

6'3"

305

RG

Steven Losoya

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Kameron Jones

Graduate

6'5"

315

QB

Will Rogers

Senior

6'2"

215

RB

Jo'quavious Marks

Senior

5'10"

210

WR-X

Justin Robinson

RS Junior

6'4"

220

WR-H

Tulu Griffin

Senior

5'10"

180

WR-Z

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore

5'11"

190

TE

Ryland Goede

Graduate

6'6"

260

Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

De'Monte Russell

Senior

6'4"

280

NG

Nathan Pickering

Senior

6'4"

305

DT

Jaden Crumedy

Graduate

6'5"

305

SAM

DeShawn Page

Senior

6'2"

235

MIKE

Bookie Watson

Graduate

6'2"

245

WILL

Jett Johnson

Graduate

6'2"

230

CB

Decamerion Richardson

Senior

6'2"

195

S

Isaac Smith

Freshman

6'0"

205

S

Hunter Washington

RS Sophomore

5'11"

190

CB

DeCarlos Nicholson

Senior

6'3"

195
Projected South Carolina Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Tree Babalade

Freshman

6'5"

338

LG

Nick Gargiulo

Graduate

6'5"

327

C

Vershon Lee

RS Junior

6'4"

319

RG

Jakai Moore

RS Senior

6'6"

318

RT

Sidney Fugar

RS Sophomore

6'5"

327

QB

Spencer Rattler

RS Senior

6'1"

217

RB

Dakereon Joyner

Senior

6'1"

229

WR

Nyck Harbor

Freshman

6'5"

241

WR

Ahmarean Brown

Senior

5'9"

169

WR

Xavier Legette

Senior

6'3"

227

TE

Trey Knox

Graduate

6'4"

240
Projected South Carolina Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

Jordan Strachan

Senior

6'5"

243

DT

Tonka Hemingway

Senior

6'3"

285

DT

Alex Huntley

RS Junior

6'4"

298

DE

Drew Tuazama

Graduate

6'5"

275

LB

Stone Blanton

Sophomore

6'2"

232

LB

Debo Williams

RS Junior

6'1"

232

Nickel

DQ Smith

Sophomore

6'1"

214

CB

Marcellas Dial

RS Senior

6'0"

195

S

Jalon Kilgore

Freshman

6'1"

204

S

Nick Emmanwori

Sophomore

6'3"

220

CB

O'Donnell Fortune

Redshirt Junior

6'1"

185
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat South Carolina

31.0

Points Per Game

26.0

165.3

Passing Yards Per Game

357.3

179.0

Rushing Yards Per Game

53.0

63.8

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

71.1

68.1

PFF Run Blocking Grade

51.3

24.0

Points Allowed Per Game

25.3

277.3

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

260.3

112.3

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

146.0

6

Sacks

5

18

Tackles For Loss

11

4

Interceptions

3

12

Passes Defended

8

4

Forced Fumbles

0
Team Leaders
Mississippi State Stat South Carolina

Will Rogers (492)

Passing Yards

Spencer Rattler (954)

Will Rogers (5)

Passing Touchdowns

Spencer Rattler (4)

N/A

Passing Interceptions

Spencer Rattler (2)

Jo'quavious Marks (325)

Rushing Yards

Dakereon Joyner (75)

Jo'quavious Marks (3)

Rushing Touchdowns

Dakereon Joyner (3)

Tulu Griffin (13)

Receptions

Xavier Legette (22)

Tulu Griffin (132)

Receiving Yards

Xavier Legette (367)

Tulu Griffin (2)

Receiving Touchdowns

Xavier Legette, Nyck Harbor, Juice Wells, O'Mega Blake, and Luke Doty (1)

Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson (31)

Tackles

Debo Williams (29)

Jett Johnson (3.5)

Tackles For Loss

T.J. Sanders (4.0)

Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson (2.0)

Sacks

T.J. Sanders (2.0)

Jett Johnson (2)

Interceptions

O'Donnell Fortune, Kajuan Banks, and Xzavier McLeod (1)

Marcus Banks (3)

Passes Defended

Marcellas Dial (2)

Jett Johnson (2)

Forced Fumbles

N/A

{{ article.author_name }}