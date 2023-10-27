Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State at Auburn

Photo:
Photo: (Jaden Powell - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC)

When: Saturday October 28 at 2:30 p.m. CST

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Dave Neal

Analyst: Derek Mason

Sideline: Taylor Davis

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry


Odds: Auburn -6.5, O/U 41.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

QB Will Rogers - doubtful

RB Jo'quavious Marks - questionable

LB Donterry Russell - questionable

DL Kalvin Dinkins - out

DL Trevion Williams - out for season

S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season

Auburn:

C Avery Jones - out


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 5-3 career, 5-3 at Mississippi State

Auburn:

Hugh Freeze: 86-47 career, 3-4 at Auburn


Projected Mississippi State Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Percy Lewis

Senior

6'8"

345

LG

Nick Jones

Senior

6'3"

300

C

Cole Smith

Graduate

6'3"

305

RG

Steven Losoya

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Kameron Jones

Graduate

6'5"

315

QB

Mike Wright

Senior

6'4"

195

RB

Jo'quavious Marks

Senior

5'10"

210

WR-X

Justin Robinson

RS Junior

6'4"

220

WR-H

Tulu Griffin

Senior

5'10"

180

WR-Z

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore

5'11"

190

TE

Malik Ellis

Freshman

6'5"

265
Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

De'Monte Russell

Senior

6'4"

280

NG

Nathan Pickering

Senior

6'4"

305

DT

Jaden Crumedy

Graduate

6'5"

305

SAM

Donterry Russell

RS Freshman

6'4"

220

MIKE

Bookie Watson

Graduate

6'2"

245

WILL

Jett Johnson

Graduate

6'2"

230

CB

Decamerion Richardson

Senior

6'2"

195

S

Shawn Preston

Graduate

6'0"

200

S

Corey Ellington

Junior

6'3"

215

S

Marcus Banks

Senior

6'0"

190

CB

Brice Pollock

Freshman

6'1"

195
Projected Auburn Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Dillon Wade

Junior

6'3"

307

LG

Gunner Britton

Senior

6'6"

312

C

Connor Lew

Freshman

6'3"

290

RG

Kam Stutts

Senior

6'5"

343

RT

Izavion Miller

Junior

6'5"

318

QB

Robbie Ashford

Sophomore

6'3"

218

or Payton Thorne

Junior

6'2"

210

RB

Jarquez Hunter

Junior

5'10"

212

WR

Jyaire Shorter

Senior

6'2"

209

WR

Jay Fair

Sophomore

5'10"

186

WR

Shane Hooks

Senior

6'4"

191

TE

Rivaldo Fairweather

Junior

6'4"

251
Projected Auburn Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

Keldric Faulk

Freshman

6'6"

288

NT

Jayson Jones

Junior

6'6"

338

DT

Marcus Harris

Senior

6'3"

295

JACK

Jalen McLeod

Junior

6'1"

237

MIKE

Austin Keys

Junior

6'2"

233

WILL

Eugene Asante

Junior

6'1"

222

CB

D.J. James

Senior

6'1"

164

STAR

Keionte Scott

Junior

6'0"

188

FS

Jaylin Simpson

Senior

6'1"

178

WS

Zion Puckett

Senior

6'0"

226

CB

Nehemiah Pritchett

Senior

6'1"

184
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat Auburn

26.9

Points Per Game

26.0

203.0

Passing Yards Per Game

357.3

63.8

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

71.1

68.1

PFF Run Blocking Grade

51.3

24.0

Points Allowed Per Game

25.3

277.3

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

260.3

112.3

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

146.0

6

Sacks

5

18

Tackles For Loss

11

4

Interceptions

3

12

Passes Defended

8

4

Forced Fumbles

0
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat Auburn

26.9

Points Per Game

26.7

203.0

Passing Yards Per Game

151.0

148.1

Rushing Yards Per Game

186.0

64.0

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

61.9

67.7

PFF Run Blocking Grade

59.4

25.7

Points Allowed Per Game

23.9

239.7

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

214.0

137.6

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

157.7

20

Sacks

16

42

Tackles For Loss

40

6

Interceptions

7

18

Passes Defended

22

8

Forced Fumbles

4
Team Leaders
Mississippi State Stat Auburn

Will Rogers (1,275)

Passing Yards

Payton Thorne (845)

Will Rogers (10)

Passing Touchdowns

Payton Thorne (5)

Will Rogers (4)

Passing Interceptions

Payton Thorne (5)

Jo'quavious Marks (500)

Rushing Yards

Jarquez Hunter (309)

Jo'quavious Marks (4)

Rushing Touchdowns

Jarquez Hunter and Robbie Ashford (5)

Tulu Griffin (32)

Receptions

Jay Fair (22)

Tulu Griffin (494)

Receiving Yards

Jay Fair (241)

Tulu Griffin (3)

Receiving Touchdowns

Jay Fair and Rivaldo Fairweather (2)

Jett Johnson (77)

Tackles

Eugene Asante (52)

Bookie Watson (8.5)

Tackles For Loss

Marcus Harris (7.5)

Bookie Watson (7.5)

Sacks

Marcus Harris (4)

Shawn Preston (3)

Interceptions

Jaylin Simpson (4)

Deonte Anderson (4)

Passes Defended

Kayin Lee (4)

Shawn Preston and Jett Johnson (2)

Forced Fumbles

Donovan Kauffman (2)

--------------------------------------------------------------

- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Twitter!

- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Instagram!

- Subscribe to BBTV on YouTube!

- Talk about it on the Dawg Pound Message Board!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement