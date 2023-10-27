TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State at Auburn
Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC)
When: Saturday October 28 at 2:30 p.m. CST
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.
TV: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Dave Neal
Analyst: Derek Mason
Sideline: Taylor Davis
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Neil Price
Analyst: Matt Wyatt
Sideline: Jay Perry
Odds: Auburn -6.5, O/U 41.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
QB Will Rogers - doubtful
RB Jo'quavious Marks - questionable
LB Donterry Russell - questionable
DL Kalvin Dinkins - out
DL Trevion Williams - out for season
S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season
Auburn:
C Avery Jones - out
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Zach Arnett: 5-3 career, 5-3 at Mississippi State
Auburn:
Hugh Freeze: 86-47 career, 3-4 at Auburn
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Senior
|
6'8"
|
345
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
300
|
C
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
195
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
210
|
WR-X
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
220
|
WR-H
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
180
|
WR-Z
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Freshman
|
6'5"
|
265
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
280
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
DT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
305
|
SAM
|
RS Freshman
|
6'4"
|
220
|
MIKE
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
245
|
WILL
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
230
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
195
|
S
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
200
|
S
|
Junior
|
6'3"
|
215
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
190
|
CB
|
Freshman
|
6'1"
|
195
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Junior
|
6'3"
|
307
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'6"
|
312
|
C
|
Freshman
|
6'3"
|
290
|
RG
|
Senior
|
6'5"
|
343
|
RT
|
Junior
|
6'5"
|
318
|
QB
|
Sophomore
|
6'3"
|
218
|
Junior
|
6'2"
|
210
|
RB
|
Junior
|
5'10"
|
212
|
WR
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
209
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
5'10"
|
186
|
WR
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
191
|
TE
|
Junior
|
6'4"
|
251
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Freshman
|
6'6"
|
288
|
NT
|
Junior
|
6'6"
|
338
|
DT
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
295
|
JACK
|
Junior
|
6'1"
|
237
|
MIKE
|
Junior
|
6'2"
|
233
|
WILL
|
Junior
|
6'1"
|
222
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'1"
|
164
|
STAR
|
Junior
|
6'0"
|
188
|
FS
|
Senior
|
6'1"
|
178
|
WS
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
226
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'1"
|
184
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Auburn
|
26.9
|
Points Per Game
|
26.0
|
203.0
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
357.3
|
63.8
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
71.1
|
68.1
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
51.3
|
24.0
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
25.3
|
277.3
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
260.3
|
112.3
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
146.0
|
6
|
Sacks
|
5
|
18
|
Tackles For Loss
|
11
|
4
|
Interceptions
|
3
|
12
|
Passes Defended
|
8
|
4
|
Forced Fumbles
|
0
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Auburn
|
26.9
|
Points Per Game
|
26.7
|
203.0
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
151.0
|
148.1
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
186.0
|
64.0
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
61.9
|
67.7
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
59.4
|
25.7
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
23.9
|
239.7
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
214.0
|
137.6
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
157.7
|
20
|
Sacks
|
16
|
42
|
Tackles For Loss
|
40
|
6
|
Interceptions
|
7
|
18
|
Passes Defended
|
22
|
8
|
Forced Fumbles
|
4
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Auburn
|
Will Rogers (1,275)
|
Passing Yards
|
Payton Thorne (845)
|
Will Rogers (10)
|
Passing Touchdowns
|
Payton Thorne (5)
|
Will Rogers (4)
|
Passing Interceptions
|
Payton Thorne (5)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (500)
|
Rushing Yards
|
Jarquez Hunter (309)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (4)
|
Rushing Touchdowns
|
Jarquez Hunter and Robbie Ashford (5)
|
Tulu Griffin (32)
|
Receptions
|
Jay Fair (22)
|
Tulu Griffin (494)
|
Receiving Yards
|
Jay Fair (241)
|
Tulu Griffin (3)
|
Receiving Touchdowns
|
Jay Fair and Rivaldo Fairweather (2)
|
Jett Johnson (77)
|
Tackles
|
Eugene Asante (52)
|
Bookie Watson (8.5)
|
Tackles For Loss
|
Marcus Harris (7.5)
|
Bookie Watson (7.5)
|
Sacks
|
Marcus Harris (4)
|
Shawn Preston (3)
|
Interceptions
|
Jaylin Simpson (4)
|
Deonte Anderson (4)
|
Passes Defended
|
Kayin Lee (4)
|
Shawn Preston and Jett Johnson (2)
|
Forced Fumbles
|
Donovan Kauffman (2)
