The first transfer portal window is about to slam shut until May, but there's already been plenty of comings and goings across college football. Here's a look at how each SEC team fared so far this offseason.

ALABAMA

Maryland's C.J. Dippre (18) scores during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

In one word: Patience Key additions: TE C.J. Dippre (Maryland) Key departures: OL Javion Cohen (Miami), WR JoJo Earle (TCU), WR Aaron Anderson (LSU), WR Traeshon Holden (Oregon) Our two cents: Alabama will likely start adding in transfers following spring camp when teams have a better grasp of what their upcoming depth charts will look like. Dippre is a nice addition as he offers the pass-catching ability at the tight end position that the Crimson Tide is losing in departing starter Cameron Latu. As for departures, Cohen and Earle were starters at their respective positions. Alabama has plenty of young talent waiting in the wings on the offensive line and at receiver, but those two departures hurt in terms of depth and experience. Anderson ranks No. 2 in the Rivals Transfer Tracker and is also a tough loss to swallow. *****

ARKANSAS

Bowling Green State University wide receiver Tyrone Broden (0) catches a pass and dives into the end zone for a touchdown as New Mexico State University linebacker Trevor Brohard (80) can't make the tackle in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. Photo Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

AUBURN

South Florida running back Brian Battie. Photo Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

In one word: Productive Key additions: RB Brian Battie (USF), OL Dillon Wade (TULSA), OL Gunner Britton (WKU), OL Avery Jones (ECU), TE Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU), DL Justin Rogers (Kentucky), LB DeMario Tolan (LSU), LB Austin Keys (Ole Miss) Key departures: OL Keiondre Jones (Florida State) Our two cents: Auburn strengthened its roster without losing key players to the portal. The Tigers needed a lot of help on the offensive line and got that in Britton, Jones and Wade, a trio that could compete for immediate playing time next season. Battie ran for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns last season and could compete with Jarquez Hunter for the starting role at running back. Rogers, a former five-star recruit, could be an instant starter at nose guard while Keys and Tolan should compete for first-team action at the linebacker position. Auburn still likely needs to bring in a quarterback to compete with returning starter Robby Ashford. That shouldn’t be a problem for first-year head coach Hugh Freeze once the window reopens this spring. *****

FLORIDA

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz. Photo | Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In one word: Potential Key additions: QB Graham Mertz (Wisconsin), LB Teradja Mitchell (Ohio State), DL Caleb Banks (Louisville), OL Micah Mazzccua (Baylor), OL Damieon George Jr. (Alabama) Key departures: RB Nay’Quan Wright, OL Ethan White (Southern California), OL Michael Tarquin, Tre’Vez Johnson (Missouri) Our two cents: Florida’s transfer haul becomes much better if Mertz and Mitchell live up to their potential coming out of high school. Mertz joined Wisconsin as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class but has led the Badgers to an underwhelming 19-13 record as a starter over the past three seasons. Mitchell, the top inside linebacker in the 2018 class, has posted just 64 tackles and 8.5 stops for loss over his career. Mazzccua and George helped replenish an offensive line that saw White and Tarquin depart for the transfer portal and fellow starter O’Cyrus Torrence leave for the NFL. Expect the Gators to continue to look for help along the line moving forward. *****

GEORGIA

Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett. Photo |Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

In one word: Reloading Key additions: WR Dominic Lovett (Missouri), WR RaRa Thomas (Mississippi State) Key departures: CB Jaheim Singletary (uncommitted), TE Arik Gilbert (uncommitted) Our two cents: After skipping out on the transfer portal last year, Georgia is taking a more active approach this offseason. The Bulldogs added two proven SEC receivers in Lovett and Thomas who should be instant contributors to next season’s offense. It’s never fun to lose five-star talents such as Singletary or Gilbert. However, neither were crucial parts of Georgia’s plans, and the Bulldogs have replacements at both positions. *****

KENTUCKY

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary. Photo | Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

In one word: Weapons Key additions: QB Devin Leary (N.C. State), RB Ray Davis (Vanderbilt), DL KeeShawn Silver (North Carolina), OL Marques Cox (Northern Illinois), CB J.Q. Hardaway (Cincinnati) Key departures: DL Justin Rogers (Auburn), RB Kavosiey Smoke (Colorado) Our two cents: Not only did Kentucky land the top transfer quarterback in Leary, it also brought in a 1,000-yard rusher in Davis. There’s a belief that Leary could be a better college-level producer than projected top-10 pick Will Levis. Meanwhile, Davis has already proven himself at the SEC level and should help compensate for the departure of stater Chris Rodriquez Jr. to the NFL. In order for those two new weapons to produce, Kentucky will need Cox to provide an upgrade at left tackle. The Wildcats are also hoping Hardaway can produce at the level of departing starting cornerback Carrington Valentine. Kentucky replaces one five-star defensive tackle with another, adding Silver while losing Rogers. That’s a net loss for the Wildcats, but Silver still has plenty of potential. *****

LSU

Alabama receiver Aaron Anderson. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

In one word: Talent Key additions: WR Aaron Anderson (Alabama), CB Denver Harris (Texas A&M), CB Duce Chestnut (Syracuse), DL Bradyn Swinson (Oregon), Jalen Lee (Florida) Key departures: LB DeMario Tolan (Auburn), Walker Howard (uncommitted) Our two cents: LSU landed two of the top 10 players in the Rivals Transfer Tracker in Anderson (No. 2) and Harris (No.8). While neither five-star talent did much during their debut seasons last year, they offer loads of potential moving forward. The Tigers also lost a pair of promising 2022 signees in five-star backup quarterback Walker Howard and linebacker DeMario Tolan, but ultimately they came away in the positive. Chestnut was another big addition. The rising junior started at cornerback for Syracuse the last two years, tallying a combined 83 tackles and nine pass breakups to go with four interceptions, including one returned 28 yards for a touchdown last season. *****

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Khamauri Rogers. Photo| Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In one word: Underwhelming Key additions: CB Khamauri Rogers (Miami), CB Christopher Keys (Indiana), S Kobi Albert (Kentucky) Key departures: WR Rara Thomas (Georgia), WR Lideatrick Griffen (uncommitted), RB Dillon Johnson (Washington), QB Sawyer Robertson (Baylor), Braedyn Locke (Wisconsin) Our two cents: Mississippi State’s offense was hit hard as it loses two of its top three receivers in Thomas and Griffen, a duo that combined for 84 receptions for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. The Bulldogs also lose their backup running back in Johnson as well as two backup quarterbacks in Robertson and Locke. The later two departures leave Mississippi State with just two scholarship passers in starter Will Rogers and signee Chris Parson. Mississippi targeted secondary help and was able to bring in three defensive backs in Albert, Keys and Roberts. However, none of those additions have produced much yet at the college level. *****

MISSOURI

Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease. Photo | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

In one word: Restocking Key additions: WR Theo Wease (Oklahoma), OT Marcellus Johnson (Eastern Michigan), EDGE Joe Moore (Arizona State) Key departures: WR Dominic Lovett (Missouri), WR Tauskie Dove (Memphis), OT Hyrin White (SMU), EDGE Trajan Jeffcoat (uncommitted), Our two cents: Lovett's departure hurts, but Missouri was able to replace him with a five-star talent in Wease. The Tigers also replaced their starting right tackle, White, with a three-year starter in Johnson. While those moves are likely net losses, Missouri might see a bump in production by replacing Jeffcoat with Moore at the edge rusher position. *****

OLE MISS

Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste makes a tackle. Photo | Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

In one word: Impressive Key additions: QB Walker Howard (LSU), WR Chris Marshall (Texas A&M), WR Tre Harris (Louisiana Tech), LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (UCF), TE Caden Prieskorn (Memphis), OL Quincy McGee (UAB), OL Victor Curne (Washington) Key departures: LB Austin Keys (Auburn), CB Miles Battle (Utah) Our two cents: Ole Miss strengthened nicely at the receiver position where it added an All-Conference USA member in Harris as well as a former Rivals100 member in Marshall. After seeing plenty of attrition on the offensive line, adding two starters in McGee and Curne was vital. On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels are high on Jean-Baptiste and see him as a difference-maker this upcoming season. Top all that off with Wednesday's addition of a five-star passer in Howard, and Ole Miss has a pretty impressive haul. Given the recent coaching changes on defense, the Rebels should be in a position to resume transfer business in May as well. *****

SOUTH CAROLINA

West Florida Argo Myles Meyer (59) brings down Newberry's Mario Anderson (24) during the first round of the NCAA Playoffs against the Newberry Wolves at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Photo | John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In one word: Necessary Key additions: Mario Anderson (Newberry), TE Trey Knox (Arkansas), TE Joshua Simon (Western Kentucky) Key departures: RB Marshawn Lloyd (Southern California), TE Jaheim Bell (Florida State) EDGE Jordan Burch (Oregon), EDGE Gilber Edmond (Florida State) Our two cents: South Carolina didn’t go crazy with additions but was able to overcome some of its key losses in the transfer portal. The Gamecocks flipped their entire tight end room, losing all four tight ends from last year while bringing in three players at the position through the portal. Knox brings SEC experience to the tight end unit, while Simon reeled in seven touchdown receptions for Western Kentucky last season. Anderson should help compensate for the loss of Lloyd at running back. Playing for Division II Newberry last season, Anderson averaged 7.4 yards per carry while piling up 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. On the defensive side of the ball, the losses of Burch and Gilber will sting. The two edge rushers combined for 16.5 tackles for a loss last season. *****

TENNESSEE

Oregon receiver Dont’e Thornton. Photo | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

In one word: Positive Key additions: WR Dont’e Thornton (Oregon), LB John Campbell (Miami), McCallan Castles (UC Davis) Key departures: WR Jimmy Calloway (Louisville), WR Jimmy Holiday (Western Kentucky), WR Walker Merrill (Wake Forest) OL R.J. Perry (USF) Our two cents: The transfer portal has given Tennessee more than it has taken away this offseason. The Volunteers added three difference-makers in Thornton, Campbell and Castles, who should all provide an immediate impact at their respective positions. While Tennessee’s departers at the receiver position took a slight tole on its depth, the Volunteers should be fine moving forward. *****

TEXAS A&M

VANDERBILT

