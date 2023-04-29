Emmanuel Forbes Jr. - Cornerback - Round 1, Pick 16 by Washington Commanders
Forbes spent three seasons in Starkville and totaled 14 career interceptions while setting an FBS record with six pick-sixes. Forbes also racked up 150 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, and 20 pass breakups. As a junior in 2022, Forbes made six interceptions with three pick-sixes, and was a All-SEC First Team performer as well as being named an AP Second Team All-American.
At the combine: 4.35 second forty-yard dash, 37.5" vertical, 10'10" broad jump
Cameron Young - Defensive Tackle - Round 4, Pick 123 by Seattle Seahawks
A former two-star recruit, Young spent five seasons with the Mississippi State program and emerged into the defensive line rotation as a junior in 2020. Young totaled 103 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, and 1.0 sacks during his career, and was a huge part of Mississippi State's Egg Bowl victory over Ole Miss last season, clogging the middle as the Bulldogs held the Rebels to a season low 78 rushing yards.
At the combine: 5.1 second forty-yard dash
Tyrus Wheat - Outside Linebacker - UDFA with Dallas Cowboys
Wheat spent three seasons with the Bulldogs after transferring from Copiah-Lincoln Community College and was a starter all three seasons. Wheat racked up 129 tackles, 27.0 TFLs, 18.5 sacks, and three interceptions during his Mississippi State career. As a graduate senior in 2022, Wheat was named to the All-SEC Second Team as he racked up 53 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and 6.0 sacks.
At the combine: 4.65 second forty-yard dash, 28.5" vertical, 9'5" broad jump
Collin Duncan - Safety - UDFA with Los Angeles Rams
Collin Duncan spent four seasons at Mississippi State and broke into the defensive back rotation as a sophomore in 2020. During his career, Duncan tallied 149 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, and 11 pass breakups. Duncan's senior year in 2022 was best, picking up 57 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, one interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
Randy Charlton - Defensive End - UDFA with Miami Dolphins
Charlton transferred to Mississippi State from UCF prior to the 2021 season, and started 22 of 24 games during his two seasons with the Bulldogs. Charlton made 139 tackles, 24.5 TFLs, and 12.0 sacks during his college career, while tallying 71 tackles, 12.0 TFLs, and 8.0 sacks during his two seasons in Starkville. Charlton made the biggest play of his Bulldog career in the 2022 Egg Bowl, with a pass breakup at the line of scrimmage on an Ole Miss two-point conversion on the Rebels' final drive of the 24-22 win.
