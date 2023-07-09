News More News
Tracking Diamond Dawg summer stats - July 9th update

Jack Byers
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Freshman C Ross Highfill: Falmouth Commodores, Cape Cod Baseball League

Sophomore 1B Hunter Hines: Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, Cape Cod Baseball League

Freshman OF Dakota Jordan: Newport Gulls, New England Collegiate Baseball League - USA Collegiate National Team

Sophomore INF/OF Aaron Downs: Newport Gulls, New England Collegiate Baseball League

Freshman INF David Mershon: Ocean State Waves, New England Collegiate Baseball League

Sophomore C Jackson Owen (Juco transfer): Keene Swamp Bats, New England Collegiate Baseball League

Junior OF Connor Hujsak: Sanford River Cats, Florida Collegiate Summer League

Sophomore INF Nate Chester: Danville Dans, Prospect League

Freshman INF/OF Hollis Porter: Charlottesville Tom Sox, Valley Baseball League

Senior 3B Logan Kohler (Memphis transfer): West Virginia Black Bears, MLB Draft League

Senior RHP KC Hunt: Falmouth Commodores, Cape Cod Baseball League

Sophomore RHP Cam Schuelke (Juco transfer): Cotuit Kettleers, Cape Cod Baseball League

Freshman RHP Gavin Black (Juco transfer): Syracuse Salt Cats, New York Collegiate Baseball League - Wareham Gateman, Cape Cod Baseball League

Freshman RHP Will Gibbs: Newport Gulls, New England Collegiate Baseball League

Freshman RHP Evan Siary: Amsterdam Mohawks, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

Freshman RHP Logan Forsythe: Charlottesville Tom Sox, Valley Baseball League

Graduate LHP Nate Lamb (Young Harris transfer): Frederick Keys, MLB Draft League

