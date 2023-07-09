Tracking Diamond Dawg summer stats - July 9th update
Freshman C Ross Highfill: Falmouth Commodores, Cape Cod Baseball League
Sophomore 1B Hunter Hines: Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, Cape Cod Baseball League
Freshman OF Dakota Jordan: Newport Gulls, New England Collegiate Baseball League - USA Collegiate National Team
Sophomore INF/OF Aaron Downs: Newport Gulls, New England Collegiate Baseball League
Freshman INF David Mershon: Ocean State Waves, New England Collegiate Baseball League
Sophomore C Jackson Owen (Juco transfer): Keene Swamp Bats, New England Collegiate Baseball League
Junior OF Connor Hujsak: Sanford River Cats, Florida Collegiate Summer League
Sophomore INF Nate Chester: Danville Dans, Prospect League
Freshman INF/OF Hollis Porter: Charlottesville Tom Sox, Valley Baseball League
Senior 3B Logan Kohler (Memphis transfer): West Virginia Black Bears, MLB Draft League
Senior RHP KC Hunt: Falmouth Commodores, Cape Cod Baseball League
Sophomore RHP Cam Schuelke (Juco transfer): Cotuit Kettleers, Cape Cod Baseball League
Freshman RHP Gavin Black (Juco transfer): Syracuse Salt Cats, New York Collegiate Baseball League - Wareham Gateman, Cape Cod Baseball League
Freshman RHP Will Gibbs: Newport Gulls, New England Collegiate Baseball League
Freshman RHP Evan Siary: Amsterdam Mohawks, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League
Freshman RHP Logan Forsythe: Charlottesville Tom Sox, Valley Baseball League
Graduate LHP Nate Lamb (Young Harris transfer): Frederick Keys, MLB Draft League