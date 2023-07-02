News More News
Tracking Diamond Dawg summer stats - July 2nd update

Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
Freshman C Ross Highfill - Falmouth Commodores - Cape Cod Baseball League

Sophomore 1B Hunter Hines - Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox - Cape Cod Baseball League

Freshman OF Dakota Jordan - Newport Gulls - New England Collegiate Baseball League - USA Collegiate National Team

Sophomore INF/OF Aaron Downs - Newport Gulls - New England Collegiate Baseball League

Freshman INF David Mershon - Ocean State Waves - New England Collegiate Baseball League

Sophomore C Jackson Owen (Juco transfer) - Keene Swamp Bats - New England Collegiate Baseball League

Junior OF Connor Hujsak - Sanford River Cats - Florida Collegiate Summer League

Sophomore INF Nate Chester - Danville Dans - Prospect League

Freshman INF/OF Hollis Porter - Charlottesville Tom Sox - Valley Baseball League

Senior RHP KC Hunt - Falmouth Commodores - Cape Cod Baseball League

Sophomore RHP Cam Schuelke (Juco transfer) - Cotuit Kettleers - Cape Cod Baseball League

Freshman RHP Will Gibbs - Newport Gulls - New England Collegiate Baseball League

Freshman RHP Evan Siary - Amsterdam Mohawks - Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

Freshman RHP Logan Forsythe - Charlottesville Tom Sox - Valley Baseball League

Graduate LHP Nate Lamb (Young Harris transfer) - Frederick Keys - MLB Draft League

