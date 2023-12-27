Top former SEC players available in the transfer portal
The SEC has already seen plenty of transition through the transfer portal this cycle with several key players on the move. Counting conference newcomers Oklahoma and Texas, 31 of the top 100 players in the Rivals Transfer Portal Ranking come from SEC programs.
Most of those names have found new homes, but there are still a few prized targets available on the market. Here’s a look at the top SEC players remaining in the transfer portal.
WR EVAN STEWART
Stewart is currently the top prize in the transfer portal. The speedy receiver ranks No. 2 overall in the Rivals Transfer Tracker behind former Texas A&M teammate Walter Nolen, who committed to Ole Miss over the weekend. Like Nolen, Stewart signed with the Aggies as a five-star recruit in the 2022 class and was beginning to come into his own in College Station.
Over eight games this season, Stewart was Texas A&M’s second-leading receiver with 38 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns. If he finds the right offense, he has all the tools to develop into a 1,000-yard receiver and a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Alabama and Texas have been mentioned as early favorites for Stewart’s commitment. Both teams are likely set to return established quarterbacks and will be contenders next season. That being said, neither is a lock to land the five-star receiver, as he is set to let his recruiting process play out a bit before deciding on his next school. Stewart has two years of eligibility remaining.
QB K.J. JEFFERSON
It’s hard to find a quarterback with Jefferson’s experience. The grad transfer has 38 career starts to his name over the past five seasons with Arkansas. Over that span, he’s piled up 9,799 total yards and 88 total touchdowns.
Miami is thought to be a program to watch for Jefferson’s commitment. However, the Hurricanes are also in the mix for Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward. Other possible destinations for Jefferson include UCF and TCU. Jefferson has one year of eligibility remaining.
DB A.J. HARRIS
Harris didn’t do much during his debut season at Georgia but offers the size and athleticism coaches covet at the cornerback position. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender signed with the Bulldogs as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 41 overall player in the 2023 class. He played in seven games this season, tallying eight tackles.
Auburn is a program to watch for Harris. The Tigers were heavily involved in his recruitment out of high school and have been in pursuit of him again since he entered the portal. Harris has three years of eligibility remaining.
DB JALEN CATALON
Injuries have riddled Catalon’s career, but the former All-SEC member is still an intriguing prospect heading into what will be his sixth season in college.
After transferring to Texas from Arkansas, the veteran safety was limited to eight games this season due to injury. He started five games for the Longhorns, recording 17 tackles, including one for a loss, with a forced fumble. Catalon was a four-star safety in the 2019 class. The Mansfield, Texas, native earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020 when he recorded 99 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and four pass breakups. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
DB ISHEEM YOUNG
Young’s career seems headed in the wrong direction, but if the veteran safety can turn things around, he would be a nice addition to a team looking to boost its experience in the secondary.
Young played in just seven games for Ole Miss this season due to disciplinary reasons. After starting the previous season, he came off the bench in each appearance, recording 14 tackles, including one for a loss, with a pass breakup.
Young started for Iowa State during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before transferring to Ole Miss last season. He has 30 career starts to his name. Young will have one year of eligibility remaining.