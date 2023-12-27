WR EVAN STEWART

Evan Stewart (© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Stewart is currently the top prize in the transfer portal. The speedy receiver ranks No. 2 overall in the Rivals Transfer Tracker behind former Texas A&M teammate Walter Nolen, who committed to Ole Miss over the weekend. Like Nolen, Stewart signed with the Aggies as a five-star recruit in the 2022 class and was beginning to come into his own in College Station. Over eight games this season, Stewart was Texas A&M’s second-leading receiver with 38 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns. If he finds the right offense, he has all the tools to develop into a 1,000-yard receiver and a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Alabama and Texas have been mentioned as early favorites for Stewart’s commitment. Both teams are likely set to return established quarterbacks and will be contenders next season. That being said, neither is a lock to land the five-star receiver, as he is set to let his recruiting process play out a bit before deciding on his next school. Stewart has two years of eligibility remaining.

QB K.J. JEFFERSON

It’s hard to find a quarterback with Jefferson’s experience. The grad transfer has 38 career starts to his name over the past five seasons with Arkansas. Over that span, he’s piled up 9,799 total yards and 88 total touchdowns. Miami is thought to be a program to watch for Jefferson’s commitment. However, the Hurricanes are also in the mix for Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward. Other possible destinations for Jefferson include UCF and TCU. Jefferson has one year of eligibility remaining.

DB A.J. HARRIS

A.J. Harris (4) (© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Harris didn’t do much during his debut season at Georgia but offers the size and athleticism coaches covet at the cornerback position. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender signed with the Bulldogs as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 41 overall player in the 2023 class. He played in seven games this season, tallying eight tackles. Auburn is a program to watch for Harris. The Tigers were heavily involved in his recruitment out of high school and have been in pursuit of him again since he entered the portal. Harris has three years of eligibility remaining.

DB JALEN CATALON

Jalen Catalon (© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Injuries have riddled Catalon’s career, but the former All-SEC member is still an intriguing prospect heading into what will be his sixth season in college. After transferring to Texas from Arkansas, the veteran safety was limited to eight games this season due to injury. He started five games for the Longhorns, recording 17 tackles, including one for a loss, with a forced fumble. Catalon was a four-star safety in the 2019 class. The Mansfield, Texas, native earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020 when he recorded 99 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and four pass breakups. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

DB ISHEEM YOUNG

Isheem Young (© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)