Starkville- Many were surprised to see that Jimmy Bell Jr. got the start over Tolu Smith tonight. However, that did not effect Smith's game as the veteran big man showed why he was a first team all SEC selection. Smith had 24 points and 6 rebounds off the bench.

Mississippi State got off to a quick start in the first half and looked to have all the momentum. However, Ole Miss, who is fighting to stay on the NCAA tournament bubble, was not going to be put away early. The Bulldogs built a 20-8 lead with 12 minutes left to play in the half. Ole Miss came storming back to cut the lead to 25-20 at the 9:30 mark.

Mississippi State was able to build its lead back to 9 but Ole Miss would not be silenced. The Rebels responded with a 15-2 run of their own. They would head to halftime with a 44-40 lead.

Mississippi State jumped out to a quick 8-2 run the begin the second half to regain lead. The two teams traded blows until Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard was assessed a technical foul at the 12 minute mark. This is where the game turned in favor of the Bulldogs and they never looked back.

A sequence consisting of a Jimmy Bell Jr. dunk followed by a KeyShawn Murphy corner three caused Humphrey Coliseum to erupt. Mississippi State was able to hold onto a comfortable lead for the remainder of the game.

The name of the game tonight for the Bulldogs was production from its bench. Mississippi State's bench had 49 points as opposed to Ole Miss's 11. This number is somewhat skewed due to Tolu Smith, a typical starter, coming off the bench but the Bulldogs still had solid production from DJ Jeffries with 9 and KeyShawn with 12.



The return of KeyShawn Murphy continues to be huge for Mississippi State. His scoring ability will play a big role for the Bulldogs down the stretch. The return of DJ Jeffries is also a big development tonight. Jeffries did not play in the Missouri game and logged only 3 minutes against Arkansas. The guard tallied 19 minutes and hit a pair of big 3's tonight.

The win over Ole Miss will go down as another Quad 2 victory for Mississippi State. This will help the resume as State continues to separate itself from the NCAA tournament bubble. Next up for the Bulldogs is a road test against a tough LSU team in Baton Rouge. Mississippi State will enter Saturday riding a 4 game win streak.



