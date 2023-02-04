Starkville - Tolu Smith put up a 25-point double-double in front of a rowdy Humphrey Coliseum Saturday as the Bulldogs defeated Missouri 63-52 to improve their winning streak to three.

Missouri ranked as KenPom's 7th-best offense in the nation, entering tonight's game scoring 83.3 points per contest, but the tenacious Mississippi State defense held them to their lowest scoring output of the season.

The Tigers shot just 32% from the field and committed 15 turnovers. Senior forward Kobe Brown scored ten points but missed all five of his three-point attempts, while Cleveland State transfer D'Moi Hodge added 11 on 3/9 from the field.

"I think the coaches did a great job with scouting," Tolu Smith said. "They had a great game plan containing certain players like Kobe Brown."

Smith had a clear size advantage in the matchup to help him on his way to 25, especially after Missouri forward Noah Carter got into foul trouble early in the first half. The 6'11" senior pounded inside for some easy buckets. He scored his 1,000th point in a Mississippi State uniform on an and-1 in the first half, but more importantly, he drained 9/12 attempts from the free throw line.

Free throws have been Smith's biggest weakness this season, but he's finally come into his own in the past few games making 17/22 during State's 3-game winning streak.

"He is as hard a worker as I've been around," Head Coach Chris Jans said. "He spends time on his craft. He cares about his craft. He cares about his individual and team productivity. "

The 25 points Smith put up were much needed as Bulldog guards Shakeel Moore and Dashawn Davis found themselves in foul trouble. Moore knocked down two threes in the first half and finished with eight points, but because of his four fouls only played 18 minutes. Davis didn't score on three shot attempts and also committed four fouls.

Tyler Stevenson continued to be an important piece off the bench for the Bulldogs, and his ten points tonight mark three consecutive games in double figures for the Southern Miss transfer. D.J. Jeffries struggled from the outside, going 1/6 from three, but his athleticism was put on display with some monster dunks in transition on his way to nine points, while his Olive Branch High School teammate Cameron Matthews added ten and shot 6/8 from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs move to 3-7 in the SEC, and they pick up a quadrant-2 win in the victory. The win jumped them from 50th to 44th in the KenPom rankings, and if they keep winning, they could find themselves in a better position for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Mississippi State will be back in action Wednesday as they'll take on LSU and former Bulldog forward Derek Fountain in The Hump to try to extend the winning streak to four.