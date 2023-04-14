Elmore County (Ala.) wide receiver Jabari Murphy released his Top 5 schools on Friday morning and among the contenders include Ole Miss , Mississippi State , Penn State , West Virginia , and Kentucky .

Ole Miss - "Really, just how their program is with Lane Kiffin there. I really like their offensive style."

Mississippi State - "It seems as if they would treat me like I was at home right as I come in. Me and Coach (Chad) Bumphis are growing a good connection."

Penn State - "They are making the cut because I love how they produce wide receivers. You see a lot of their players in the NFL right now, so I think I could fit very well."

West Virginia - "Me and Coach (Bilal) Marshall have been getting on the phone a good bit recently and me and him are bonding. I could see that as a good fit."

Kentucky - "I really like their wide receiver coach (Scott Woodward), they like to throw the ball in the air and that’s what I’m all about."

RIVALS REACTION: Right now, Murphy says that he plans to take an official visit with Penn State "soon." However, all the schools on this list are official visit candidates. Murphy has made multiple trips to Kentucky, most recently back in January. He also just visited Mississippi State on March 30th, where he received an offer from the Bulldogs. He last visited Ole Miss nearly a year ago and has yet to made the trek to West Virginia.