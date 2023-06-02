Three-star offensive lineman Luke Work joins 2024 Mississippi State class
Mississippi State started off Top Dawg camp with a bang landing four-star defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler on Thursday, and they added another piece to the trenches of their 2024 class with Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate offensive lineman Luke Work.
Work, a 6'6", 280-pound offensive tackle was in attendance for Mississippi State's Top Dawg camp on Thursday. He earned an invite to the Army All-American Game last month and also holds offers from Purdue, Missouri, Memphis, and Tulane.
Work gave his commitment to the Mississippi State coaching staff Thursday evening, allowing him to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Bulldog.
"It felt great. Just growing up watching the school, It's been a dream coming from a Mississippi State family. My grandparents are really big fans," Work said. "Just growing up coming from a Mississippi State family and then committing last night felt awesome."
In addition to his big dreams to suit up in the Maroon & White, Work has built a strong relationship with the coaching staff and is impressed by the future of the program.
"It's been a dream since I was about five, telling my parents I'd play for them one day," Work said. "I like the staff. I like everything they're doing over there and I think they're gonna be doing be things over the next couple of years.
Work has the ability to play multiple spots on the offensive line, and his athleticism is what stood out to the Mississippi State coaches.
"I went to camp on Thursday and played left tackle, right tackle, and guard," Work said. "They like how I play. They like how I move. I ran a 5.10 forty-yard dash."
Work is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals. He is the seventh commitment in Mississippi State's 2024 class and is the second offensive lineman, joining T.J. Lockhart of Winona (Miss.) High School.