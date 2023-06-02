Mississippi State started off Top Dawg camp with a bang landing four-star defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler on Thursday, and they added another piece to the trenches of their 2024 class with Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate offensive lineman Luke Work.

Work, a 6'6", 280-pound offensive tackle was in attendance for Mississippi State's Top Dawg camp on Thursday. He earned an invite to the Army All-American Game last month and also holds offers from Purdue, Missouri, Memphis, and Tulane.

Work gave his commitment to the Mississippi State coaching staff Thursday evening, allowing him to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Bulldog.

"It felt great. Just growing up watching the school, It's been a dream coming from a Mississippi State family. My grandparents are really big fans," Work said. "Just growing up coming from a Mississippi State family and then committing last night felt awesome."