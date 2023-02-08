The NFL announced its list of players invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Three Mississippi State defenders will be headed to Indianapolis to showcase their talents from Feb. 26 to Mar. 6 before April's NFL Draft.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., linebacker Tyrus Wheat and defensive lineman Cameron Young will be among the 319 prospects hoping to impress NFL Scouts.

The players will have the opportunity to interview with teams and media and attend an NFL Players Association meeting while in Indianapolis. They will also undergo a general medical exam and an ortho exam.

Wheat and Young will work out on the field with other defensive linemen and linebackers on Mar. 2 after getting measured, while Forbes and the defensive backs will work out on the field on Mar. 3. QB, WR and TE workouts will be held on Mar. 4. OL and RBs will conclude the week on Mar. 5. Each position group will do the bench press the day after their on-field workout.

Cameron Young and Tyrus Wheat got their draft preparation started last weekend at the with Young playing in the Reece's Senior Bowl and Wheat in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Mississippi State had a few other draft hopefuls in postseason all-star games with center LaQuinston Sharp in the Hula Bowl and defensive lineman Randy Charlton and safeties Collin Duncan and Jalen Green in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.



