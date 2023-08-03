Mississippi State's offense is one of the biggest question marks in the SEC this offseason. The Bulldogs are transitioning to the Air Raid led by the late Mike Leach to a more pro style attack under former Appalachian State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. While the transition won't be without its bumps, an offense filled with returning starters should make it much smoother. Will Rogers is back at quarterback and has the most career starts of any signal caller in the conference, while some proven weapons around him will help the Bulldogs put up some points. Running back Jo'quavious Marks should form a productive duo with Penn State transfer Keyvone Lee, who was the Nittany Lions leading rusher twice in his career, while wide receivers Jaden Walley and Tulu Griffin have built a formidable connection with their quarterback since their freshman year in 2020. On the offensive line, the Bulldogs have starting experience with seniors across the board, but even with all the returning production there's still room for some breakout stars.



1. WR Justin Robinson



Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) celebrates with offensive lineman Cole Smith (57) after he scored a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Justin Robinson transferred to Mississippi State from Georgia last season and was stuck behind Rara Thomas and Caleb Ducking for most of the year. As the year went along, Robinson began to see more snaps and he finished the season with 30 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns. With Thomas entering the transfer portal after the regular season, Robinson earned the start in Mississippi State's ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois, and he took home MVP honors after posting a 7-81-1 line. At 6'4" and 220-pounds, Robinson showed the ability to be a reliable target for Will Rogers on the outside. What Robinson lacks in speed, he makes up for with smooth footwork and length, and he put those traits on display with his game-tying fourth quarter touchdown against the Illini. With Thomas moving on to Robinson's former team and Ducking having graduated, the redshirt junior pass catcher is the favorite to start at the x-wide receiver spot and should be in line for a large target-share.



2. WR Zavion Thomas



Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Zavion Thomas (87) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown on a punt return against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Zavion Thomas was named a Freshman All-American last fall for his dynamic ability as a punt returner. The 5'11" speedster ranked 5th nationally with 13.5 yards per punt return, and scored his first career touchdown on a 63-yard return against Georgia. The talented wideout didn't see much action in the Bulldog offense, however, making just two receptions for four yards, but a bigger role could now be in store for the sophomore. Barbay has talked about creating explosive plays through the play action pass and that's something that fits Thomas' game to a tee. While Thomas isn't expected to start, the Louisiana native's blazing speed makes him a prime candidate to serve as the Bulldogs' top deep threat. Thomas showcased his ability as a vertical threat in Mississippi State's spring game with four catches for 75 yards, including a 55-yard, one-handed snag on a go-route up the seem for a touchdown. Thomas is also someone who could make an impact in the short passing game. His shiftiness in the open field allows him to make defenders miss, giving him the potential as a dangerous weapon on screen passes alongside Tulu Griffin.



3. OL Steven Losoya



Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Steven Losoya III (64) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)