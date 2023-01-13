Covers the state of Mississippi and Mississippi State recruiting. Provides some of the most comprehensive recruiting coverage in the state.
Terrance Hibbler, Jr. has been on a beast on the football field the last two seasons. In my opinion he is one of the best in the nation at his position. He has received several offers this week, and Mississippi State just added themselves to that number.
"This whole process is lit," said Hibbler. "Having this offer has always been a dream of mine."
Hibbler is the man in the trenches for the Holmes County Central High School (Lexington, MS) Jaguars. He does not play around with offensive lineman. He knows how to use his hands with the quick release he has.
"All of this still seems unreal to me. I'm still in shock. This is very emotional to me. When I talked to Coach Hughes he said he loves how aggressive I am and my technique. This off-season I'll be working hard to become even better. I want to help my team win a state title."