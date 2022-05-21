Tennessee Completes Sweep to End State's Season

Starkville, MS- That's all, folks. Mississippi State's season came to a close today as the #1 Tennessee Volunteers seeled a sweep, beating the Bulldogs 10-5.

In the last game of his college career, Bulldog senior RJ Yeager led off the first inning with his 18th bomb of the season and his 4th time leading off the first inning with one. After four seasons at Mercer at one at Mississippi State, the 2nd baseman from Lynn Haven, FL, finishes his college career with 48 career home runs, and in a year Bulldog fans would like to get, Yeager has been a bright spot and has certainly left his mark in Starkville.

Tennessee struck right back in the second with a 2-run blast from 3rd baseman Trey Lipscomb, and right after, State's injury luck continued into the last game of the season. On a popup into shallow left, shortstop Lane Forsythe and left fielder Brad Cumbest miscommunicated on the play, resulting in a collision that saw Cumbest leave the game as he appeared to have hit his jaw into the back of Forsythe's head. On that same play, Bulldog starter Cade Smith left the game with an apparent arm injury as Chris Lemonis came out with the trainer. The sophomore from Southaven had started every weekend for the Diamond Dogs, and the hope is that the injury was nothing serious.

Freshman Pico Kohn relieved Smith, and the Vols extended their lead to 3-1 on a sac fly from left fielder Seth Stephenson. Jorel Ortego continued his dominant weekend in the third, unloading a 2-run homer, giving him three home runs and ten RBIs in the series.

Kamren James knocked in a run on a single in the second as Kellum Clark had gotten into scoring position with a single and a stolen base, and Tennessee's Drew Beam left the game after two innings. In came the "Volunteer Fireman" Ben Joyce, who has been the social media darling in college baseball this season, and his fastball topped out at 105 MPH today. The junior righty shut State down in the third but exited with the bases loaded in the fourth after his 2nd hit batter of the day, uncharacteristic for a guy who had hit just one batter in 26 innings this season. State was unable to knock in a run as Tennessee reliever Kirby Connell came in and forced a pair of grounders.

Sophomore Jackson Fristoe came in for Kohn to get out of the fourth, and he was able to get the Bulldogs out of it, but his struggles continued as he allowed a solo homer to Vol catcher Evan Russell in the fifth. He allowed three more runs in the sixth on a 2-run double by Drew Gilbert and an RBI groundout from Jorel Ortega, raising his season ERA to 7.96. Fristoe kept things steady in the seventh, and the Bulldogs got three runs back in the bottom of the frame with a 2-run single by Tanner Leggett and an RBI single with Luke Hancock. State was unable to cash in on a monster inning, though, as with the bases loaded and no outs, Logan Tanner struck out, and Hunter Hines grounded into a double play.

Lefty Cam Tullar shut the Vols down in the eighth, and sophomore Kellum Clark went opposite field for his 14th homer of the season to cut the lead to 10-5 in the bottom of the inning, but it wouldn't be enough. Mississippi State's KC Hunt and Tennessee Redmond Walsh both pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth, closing out a 10-5 for the #1 ranked Vols.

Mississippi State closes out its 2022 season with 11 consecutive SEC losses, including three straight sweeps. Lemonis has been adamant about getting on the road and recruiting for next year's team.