Starkville - Mississippi State won the turnover battle 5-0, but it still took overtime for them to escape with a 31-24 victory against Arizona.

The Bulldogs intercepted three of Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura's passes in in the first quarter, all three of which were forced by seniors. Bookie Watson came up with the first off a Marcus Banks tip after MSU's opening drive was stuffed on the goal line, while Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston junior came up with the next two.

"You can make a pretty convincing argument that experience helps," head coach Zach Arnett said. "Hopefully, they decide to play like that every game."

The short fields provided by the Mississippi State defense allowed the Bulldogs to jump ahead to a 14-0 lead. Will Rogers connected with Tulu Griffin for a 23-yard touchdown on a screen pass down the right sideline. It was the first of three TD passes for the senior quarterback, who completed 13-17 passes for 162 yards.

Jo'quavious Marks put in the dirty work for the Mississippi State offense rushing 24 times for 123 yards and adding four receptions for 32 yards. It was his second consecutive game with over 150 yards from scrimmage, and he punched in Mississippi State's second touchdown of the ballgame from one yard out late in the first quarter.

The Bulldog defense continued to create problems for the Arizona offense in the second quarter, as Preston forced his second turnover of the game with a big hit and fumble against Arizona Jacob Cowing on a 3rd and 1 near the goal line.

Mississippi State looked to be pitching a shutout going into the break, but the Wildcats managed to grab some momentum right before halftime. MSU freshman Kyle Ferrie missed a 40-yarder with 40 seconds on the clock giving de Laura and the offense enough time to make something happen.

de Laura found his groove and began to exploit the Bulldog secondary. Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig drew a pass interference against Esaias Furdge on a top shot, and star sophomore Tetairoa McMillan split the safeties for a 55-yard grab at the 1-yard line. McMillan, who had eight receptions for a 161 yards, accounted for nearly half of de Laura's 342 passing yards, and his huge catch before the half set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown for his quarterback.

"Their quarterback is extremely mobile," Arnett said. "He’s really good at buying time. That triggers scramble mechanics. If guys get free, he’s really good at finding them. We’ve got to go back as coaches and figure out where the breakdowns were. Figure out if we were calling the right stuff in those situations."

The Mississippi State defense forced a 3-and-out to open the second half, and a punt return to the 35 yard line by Zavion Thomas put them in prime position for Griffin's second touchdown of the day from 15 yards put.

de Laura continued to push the ball to his receivers and hit Cowing for a 17-yard score midway through the 3rd quarter, and found McMillan in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard score to even the game at 11 a piece.

For most of the second half, the Bulldog offense stalled and settled for two punts, but they managed to get back on the board with a 36-yard field goal by Ferrie after Griffin exploded for 37 yards on a slant route.

de Laura had played mistake free football since the first quarter, but he gave the Bulldogs a chance to seal the win as Johnson came away with an interception off a tipped pass by DeCarlos Nicholson with 4:15 on the clock, but a 3-and-out by the Bulldog offense gave the Wildcats another opportunity.

The Wildcats took advantage as de Laura hit McMillan deep for a 49-yard reception to put them in the red zone. The Bulldog defense managed to stop them on a 3rd and 1, but Arizona kicker Tyler Loop sent evened the score at 24 to send it to overtime.

Mississippi State began with the ball after Arizona deferred, and didn't get off to the best start with a Steven Losoya holding call. They got a few yards back on a check down to Marks, and on 2nd and 14 from the 29, an unsung hero was born.

Jeffery Pittman, a junior college transfer from Hinds C.C., only had three carries in regulation, but it thrived when the lights were the brightest. He caught a screen pass and shook off a tackler behind the line of scrimmage, allowing him to explode down the right sideline for the go-ahead touchdown.

"He’s a physical running back. I’m partial to guys with big thighs," Arnett said of Pittman. "It was a big time play. He broke a tackle. I think it was second and 13 and he gets hit right at the line of scrimmage. If it’s third and 13 in overtime, it’s not a good spot to be in, but he takes it for a touchdown."

It seemed like the Mississippi State defense was never going to stop the red hot de Laura, but they cooled him down with three straight incompletions to start the Arizona drive. On 4th and 10, the Bulldog got pressure and forced de Laura to drop back, but he'd explode forward for what looked like a first down to to the referees on site. It was a long and stressful review, but it worked in Mississippi State's favor when replay revealed that de Laura's elbow was short of the marker to end the ballgame.

"It was stressful, but you have to anticipate them converting and and having to go stop them another four times," Jett Johnson said. "I told that one ref 'man, we haven't gotten one overturned all night. Give us this one,' and fortunately we got it."